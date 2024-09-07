Phantom Of The Opera Is Getting A New Take From High School Musical's Kenny Ortega, And Fan Reactions Are Selling Me On It

The Phantom of the Opera has the top spot on the list of longest-running Broadway shows for a reason – it remains a mystifyingly great musical nearly 40 years later. However, when I heard about a YA adaptation of the property from High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, I instantly had a lot of questions about it… with the most prominent one being the simple “Why?” But after seeing how the internet is reacting to the news, I’m getting on board for what music of the night is in development.

The Upcoming Phantom Of The Opera Adaptation Initially Had Me Raising An Eyebrow

As reported by Deadline on Friday, Disney+ is hard at work on a young adult reimagination of the original novel The Phantom of the Opera is based on. Kenny Ortega, who helmed the High School Musical movies, the original Hocus Pocus, The Descendants and the Netflix cult favorite, Julie and the Phantoms (which we thought might get a second season ) will be behind what will be called Phantom.

The news suggests that Phantom’s plans are still in “early development,” but could become another Disney musical franchise for the House of Mouse if they pull it all off. On my first pass on the report, I’ll admit, I wasn’t enthused. However, thanks to the internet getting in on the conversation, my opinion has changed. Let’s get into the best reactions that sold me.

But, The Internet’s Hilarious Reactions Has Me Changing My Tune

The Phantom of the Opera as a musical has always been an incredibly dramatic one, but there is some fun to be had when one thinks about the concept itself. The whole story is about a disfigured musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love (and obsession) with a young soprano named Christine.

Sure, the reaction below is a funny meme, but it also reminds me there’s room here for Ortega to play around in this musical sandbox:

Sing for me my angel of high school https://t.co/TDKbuHCjuQ pic.twitter.com/N1iEObtxLhSeptember 6, 2024

As one Twitter user pointed out, the story itself very much feels like a young adult story as is (even though it hasn’t been played up that way). In their words:

the 'YA adaptation' is killing me. do you think the phantom of the opera isn't already perfectly calibrated to appeal to fourteen year old girls. @memilies

And, I mean have you rewatched the High School Musical movies lately? They are still incredible musical movies for the young adult audience, and they hold up rather well for someone who grew up watching them all. As another tweet reads:

'kenny ortega is-' SAY NO MORE ILL BE SEATED @potaylortotstoo

As the below tweet mentions, of course, it’s hard to compete with the Royal Albert Hall version of The Phantom of the Opera, so why try, you know? I know it exists and is there for me to love and behold whenever I’d like. So, why not let Kenny Ortega have a blast making this property as his own? I’m going to have a great time watching this with friends, and it will likely introduce a host of new viewers to the beloved musical.

ya anyways time to rewatch Real Cinema (phantom of the opera at the royal albert hall) https://t.co/xUcnJI3zH6 pic.twitter.com/gYQJ9j4dqbSeptember 7, 2024

Honestly, I've really come around to this idea, and I'm excited to see what the director does!