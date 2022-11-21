Plex Is Giving Away A Home Theater And Lowering The Price On Plex Pass

If you’re a fan of owning personal media still on the lookout for the perfect solution to store and organize your library, the good folks over at Plex are offering a tremendous deal for Black Friday. The free streaming service is knocking 25% off the price of a lifetime Plex Pass, as well as offering a huge giveaway for one lucky buyer.

For those of you who may be outside the loop, yes, Plex (opens in new tab) is a free streaming service that offers a giant rotating catalog of movies and TV shows you can watch for free. Beyond that, however, the service also offers Plex Pass, which allows users to house their personal movie, tv and music collection in one space and access it without Internet access. It’s actually quite handy. Normally it costs $119.99, but for this Black Friday week, the price is being knocked down to $89.99. Here’s a link to check it out (opens in new tab).

In addition to getting Plex Pass for life, anyone who buys the service who is based in the United States and uses promo code FANFRIDAY22 will be entered into a drawing to upgrade their home entertainment setup. One lucky winner will get a 65 inch OLED Smart TV, a soundbar with wireless subwoofer, a home theater gradient lightstrip, an Android TV streaming media player and more. The whole package is valued at $5000 and is going to turn someone’s family room into a destination hangout spot.

The deal runs Monday through Sunday (the 21st through the 27th). So, if you’re the type of person who likes to own your movies, so as to not have to worry about what streaming service they’ve jumped to this week, you should strongly consider checking it out.