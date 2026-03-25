Plot Twist: Police Say Alan Ritchson Could Have Actually Been The One To Press Charges In Viral Fight Incident

The attention on Alan Ritchson for the last few days has been the kind that most celebrities try to avoid. While most people enjoy using their Prime Video subscription to watch Alan Ritchson get physical, things got a little real recently after a viral video showed the actor in a fight with another man on the side of the road. Now, however, it appears the incident has reached a conclusion as no criminal charges are being filed, and Ritchson was the one who declined to press them.

While the video that went viral certainly indicated the possibility that charges could have been filed against Ritchson, it doesn’t appear that was ever considered. Instead, the option to press charges was open to Ritchson, but he has apparently decided to leave the issue behind him. In a statement (via USA Today), Brentwood, Tennessee, Police Department Captain Steven Pepin wrote:

Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. The case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.

The initial video that hit online showed a fairly one-sided affair where a man who appeared to be Ritchson struck another man, identified as Ronnie Taylor, several times before riding away on his motorcycle. However, even early on, it was being reported that what happened at the beginning of the altercation, before the video started, showed that Taylor may have been the actual physical instigator.

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Taylor later spoke to TMZ and admitted to pushing Ritchson a couple of times before Ritchson “kicked the crap” out of him. Although he implied it was only because Ritchson was coming towards him on his bike.

A second video that is apparently a body cam worn by Ritchson shows a man identified as Taylor stepping out in front of Ritchson’s bike, causing Ritchson to slam on his brakes and fall before a verbal exchange begins. Ritchson does push Taylor, but then attempts to walk away before things escalate.

With this, the altercation between the two is likely over, though the possibility of civil litigation certainly still exists if either man believes they have a case. More than likely, this will simply fall into the history of times that celebrities have gotten into fights on video. Ritchson certainly isn't the first to find himself in this position.

Ritchson had made no public comments during the investigation, posting only a quote from Napoleon about not interrupting your enemy while they are making mistakes. Now that the investigation is closed, perhaps Ritchson will speak out on her perspective, or maybe this will all fade into the background, and fans can simply focus on the upcoming Reacher spinoff and the new season of the series.