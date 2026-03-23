Video Of Alan Ritchson Beating Up Neighbor In The Street Allegedly Didn't Capture Instigating Event

Given the success of his latest movie, the Netflix action romp War Machine, Alan Ritchson has been making headlines for weeks now, usually in relation to doing many of his own stunts and getting bruised and battered while filming. He was at the center of a completely different kind of story on Sunday evening, however, when a phone-recorded video hit the internet showing the Reacher star getting physical with a neighbor in Brentwood, TN.

Though the details were few and far between when the video was first uploaded, and it appeared as if Ritchson was swinging fists at someone unprovoked, more (alleged) facts have surfaced during the time that it started to spread online. According to TMZ, the actor was riding his motorcycle through his neighborhood, with his two children following behind him on their mini bikes. The neighbor, who’s reportedly been identified as Ronnie Taylor, is said to have run out into the street in an attempt to stop Ritchson’s bike.

Taylor, whose actions were described as being “really aggressive” caused Ritchson to fall and crash his bike into the ground. (The actor is said to have suffered a minor injury to one of his fingers, as well as several cuts and bruises.) Afterward, the neighbor allegedly yelled at Ritchson while he was on the ground, daring the Titans vet to hit him. Ritchson initially didn’t feed into the neighbor’s challenges, and attempted to get back on his bike to ride away.

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This is allegedly where things got physical between the two, as Taylor is said to have pushed Ritchson down to the ground, sparking the musclebound actor to get up and start swinging. Around this time is when the video recording started, with Ritchson seen standing above Taylor on all fours, swinging his fist and presumably connecting. After a few swings, Ritchson walks away from the man and makes a point of pulling his bike out of the middle of the street and over to the side.

Taylor gets up not long afterward and is still pretty clearly upset, and makes a point of yelling a few more things at Ritchson as the actor gets his bike set and ready to drive off again. It doesn’t appear as if either of his children were directly involved, and no arrests were made in the aftermath. The police were called to the scene, and Ritchson was reportedly cooperative the whole time.

According to TMZ, Ronnie Taylor accused Ritchson of riding his motorcycle down the neighborhood streets at high speeds for two days in a row. He said he called out the actor for his dangerous driving habits, which is what started their skirmish.

Alan Ritchson has quite a few new projects on the way that this altercation hopefully won’t cause any hiccups for. There’s the bloody new action movie Runner, there’s the highly anticipated Reacher spinoff focusing on Maria Sten, there’s the already wrapped Reacher Season 4, and plenty of hopes for a War Machine 2 to happen.