Alan Ritchson Just Dropped A Pointed Quote About His ‘Enemy’ As Man He Got Into Street Scuffle With Spoke Out

Alan Ritchson’s name is in the news, but unfortunately, it's not because of his surprise hit Netflix movie, or the fact that a new season of Reacher is on the way. The actor is in the middle of a situation that has a lot of people asking questions after a video surfaced of him striking another man on a suburban street. Now Ritchson has made his first public comment, of a sort, since the incident. Meanwhile, the other man involved is saying a great deal more.

How Alan Ritchson Has Responded Following Viral Video

Yesterday, a video went viral that showed Ritchson striking a man on a suburban street. According to reports, there had been an altercation between the two over Ritchson and his two sons allegedly speeding through the neighborhood. While the video showed Ritchson as the aggressor, at least one report claims the other man, identified as Ronnie Taylor, put his hands on Ritchson first.

Alan Ritchson has remained quiet for the last day, with no official statement or interview being released giving his side of the story. However, he did make a not-so-cryptic post to Instagram in the wake of the video, making it clear there’s a particular reason he’s not talking.

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A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

Ritchson seems to feel that Taylor talking to the press about the altercation is ultimately going to backfire. As such, he’s going to let him continue to do so, while staying quiet himself. And Taylor is talking.

What Ronnie Taylor Is Saying About His Altercation With Alan Ritchson

Ronnie Taylor has given his side of the story speaking with TMZ. According to him, Ritchson and his sons had been making a great deal of noise, and driving too fast through the neighborhood. Taylor says he had no idea who Ritchson was, but after the actor had come down the street too fast previously, he walked out to try and get him to slow down. Taylor said…

I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, someone’s gonna get hurt.’ It escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time, I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me.

Taylor seemingly admitting that he put his hands on Ritchson first may be exactly what the actor is referring to with his Napoleon quote. Police are reportedly investigating the incident, but thus far, no charges have been filed.

Alan Ritchson will next be seen in Neagley, the upcoming Reacher spinoff. The fourth season of Reacher will follow that. Both shows will be available with a Prime Video subscription.