‘There Are Some People Who Are A-Holes,’ But Alan Ritchson’s Co-Star Defends Him After Scuffle With Neighbor Goes Viral

Some use their Prime Video subscription to watch Alan Ritchson get physical in the hit series Reacher, but the past week has seen him in headlines for a brawl that has nothing to do with the show. A viral video showing the actor in a physical altercation with a neighbor spread quickly online, prompting questions about what happened before and after the footage began. It wasn’t long before authorities determined Ritchson acted in self-defense and that he was the one who could have filed charges. Now, with the incident behind Ritchson, one of his co-stars is weighing in on the viral scuffle.

Speaking with Page Six at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Agnez Mo addressed the incident directly, confirming she had spoken with Alan Ritchson since the bodycam footage surfaced. Mo did not hesitate when asked about the situation, saying:

I’m on his [Ritchson’s] side…But to be honest with you… I’ve had enough with people always trying to blame the celebrity or the artist… And yes, there are some people who are a–holes, but I don’t think Alan is one of them.

Based on initial footage, it seemed Alan Ritchson had initiated the altercation, but additional details have since emerged. According to reports, neighbor Ronnie Taylor confronted the Ninja Turtles alum in the street and allegedly ran in front of his motorcycle, causing him to crash before continuing to escalate the situation. Ritchson reportedly attempted to leave, but the encounter turned physical after further pushing, which Taylor later acknowledged in statements following the incident. It was sometime later that authorities reviewed the situation and determined the TV star acted in self-defense, closing the case without charges.

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Mo, who is set to appear in Reacher Season 4 when it lands on the 2026 TV schedule, described Ritchson in terms that contrast sharply with the tone of the viral clips. About the star of the Netflix action romp War Machine, she had this to say:

He’s the sweetest person…Super respectful.

While the incident sparked online debate, Mo indicated that her response was more private than public, as she sent her co-star some “great vibes and positive affirmations.” The Fast X performer has not directly addressed the altercation in detail, though he did reference a “crazy week” in recent social media posts tied to finishing post-production work on the fourth season of his Prime Video show.

Production on the latest season of the book-to-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s best-selling novels, wrapped in December 2025 after several months of filming. While specific plot details remain under wraps, Agnez Mo indicated that those involved in the production are confident in how the season turned out, suggesting it could stand among the show’s strongest entries.

Mo joins Season 4 as Lila Hoth, a character positioned as a love interest for Jack Reacher. The role marks her first appearance in the series, and her comments about both the production and her co-star Alan Ritchson point to a positive experience on set. If early impressions hold, the next chapter looks set to continue the series’ emphasis on physically demanding, high-intensity storytelling that has defined Reacher so far. All of that aside, time will tell if any other members of the cast decide to speak out about Ritchson's incident.