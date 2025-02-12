Praise Be, We Finally Got The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 News We’ve Been Waiting For

The upcoming sixth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be arriving on Hulu in the relatively near future, ending the crazy ride that fans have adored since 2017. After the cliffhanger-heavy Season 5 finale, there will be much to look forward to in the final batch of episodes. While Handmaid's Tale will be one of the many series ending in 2025, a premiere date still has not been set, though we finally have news we’ve been waiting for.

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole, took to Instagram to share some fun photos with Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast from filming, revealing that The Handmaid’s Tale has officially wrapped its final season. Although it’s been a long wait for the final season since Season 5 aired in 2022, this post is proof that the extended break between episodes is finally be coming to an end...eventually.

A post shared by O-T Fagbenle (@otfagbenle)

It was announced back in 2022, ahead of the fifth season's debut, that The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a sixth and final season. Now that filming has officially wrapped, however, it feels a lot more real. Of course, it’s still as mysterious as ever, since there haven't been any big reveals or leaks from production.

But with filming wrapped, it’s likely there will be some official BTS content getting released over the next several months to keep fans occupied while awaiting a trailer. Speaking of those fans, Fagbenle’s question about predictions certainly drew some responses.

Fans Are Split Over What Should Happen In The Final Season

The Handmaid’s Tale could go in any direction, even if it’s possible The Testaments might have spoiled the series finale, since there’s going to be an adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel to follow the final season. That isn’t stopping fans from still coming up with their own theories.

June and Serena Joy partner up to make big changes. Serena dies and June is going to raise her baby. -mysticalblossoms

Get hannah back and want June and Nick together ❤️ -carlyjayne24

Hannah needs to be returned home or I’m gonna be in shambles. Luke also better be OK after going to jail. Love him so much. I really need Hannah to meet Nicole. -italian_ink81

Hannah Luke and June live happily ever after 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 and Janine too she need some good luck 😅 -ciarasweendogg

Luke & June will get Hannah back & Nick will die helping June to get her back. Can not wait for this it’s been too long!! 😍😍 -clarevalentine76

Although many fans have different opinions as to what should happen, it seems like many of them want June (Moss) and Nick (Max Minghella) to live happily ever after, and for Hannah (Jordana Blake) to come home. But it is interesting to see that some are also holding out for June and Luke to be together. But who's to say either of those happy endings will occur? There is still plenty of time to get theories and predictions in, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess.

Even though filming has officially wrapped on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, it might still be a while until more information, such as a premiere date, is announced. Fans have already been waiting over two years, so it’s not like it really matters how much longer it is. At the very least, now would be a good time to watch the first five seasons with a Hulu subscription to get any last-minute theories.