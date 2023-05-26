Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is All In On The Black Swimwear Trend As She Shows Off Her Vacation Views

Lindsay Lohan is in the midst of having a solid 2023 thus far. With her second Netflix movie (Irish Wish) on the way, the 36-year-old celebrated her one-year anniversary with hubby Bader Shammas in April, and is currently expecting their first child together , which will be her first kiddo overall. While it’s likely that her pregnancy journey has had similar ups and downs to others’, she’s giving only positive and happy vibes when sharing updates on social media, and the Mean Girls vet embraced the black swimsuit trend for a pic she shared with fans among other lovely vacation views.

As fans await news on a potential Freaky Friday sequel, which Jamie Lee Curtis seems positive about , Lohan is ready to have her own offspring for potential body swapping later in life. Taking to Instagram, the actress showed off her black bathing suit baby bump amidst the rest of the gorgeousness.

Lohan also took to her Stories to share a shot from her point of view looking out into the picturesque beat and rocky coasts, making me feel several waves of jealousy as I turn to look out my window at greenery that sits on the opposite end of the lushness spectrum.

As one might have imagined, quite a few of Linsday Lohan’s friends, followers and former co-stars took to the comments to share their loving and impressed reactions to both her baby bump and to the eye-popping locale. Here's what her brother Dakota had to say:

Sooo sooo sooon 😍😍😍

I'd presume he's talking about soon being able to see her and Bader Shammas' new bundle of joy, but three heart-eyed emojis would be justifiable to use if he was actually going to visit her at the resort. But still, it's probably about his new niece or nephew.

Beyond Dakota Lohan, here are some of the other celebs who chimed in with support:

Kyle Richards: Awwww ❤️❤️ So excited for you 🙏🏼

Awwww ❤️❤️ So excited for you 🙏🏼 Paris Hilton: 😍

😍 Barbara Corcoran: Hot mama! ❤️

Hot mama! ❤️ Melissa Gorga: Perfect & pregnant😍

Perfect & pregnant😍 Christian Siriano: Cuteeeeee

Cuteeeeee Garcelle Beauvais: Beautiful ❤️

Beautiful ❤️ Old Navy: luckiest bb! ☀️ 💫🌟

I dunno why it amused me to see Old Navy in the mix, since the story also sells maternity swimsuits, but it did. In any case, how wild would it be to see Lohan and each of the above commenters within an all-stars reality TV show of some kind?

Assuming she didn’t swap hotels between pictures, it would appear that Lohan is or was staying at the Six Senses Zighy Bay resort located in Oman, as indicated by a previous post that, shockingly enough, is also gorgeous.

Lohan shared pics from her joyous baby shower in April, and appears to be ready to dive into motherhood whenever the time comes. Maybe after a few more dives into the resort's pool, though. Here's hoping things go as positively as can be for the couple, even if she may not be down to keep the black swimsuit trend going while caring for a newborn.

Stay tuned for Irish Wish hopefully going live later this year for everyone with Netflix subscriptions.