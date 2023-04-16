Lindsay Lohan Celebrated With Friends And Family At Her Baby Shower, And There Are Some Sweet Pics

Lindsay Lohan’s comeback has truly been iconic. She starred in a hilarious Super Bowl ad centered on her lifestyle changes and even led a hit holiday movie with Chord Overstreet titled Falling for Christmas. The actress also married her longtime beau, financier Bader Shammas. Last month, the couple also announced that they are expecting their first child together, and Lohan's fans couldn't be more excited for her. The hype got even more real this weekend when the star shared some absolutely adorable photos from her baby shower.

The Parent Trap icon wore a variety of lovely looks -- with a special emphasis on pastels -- while celebrating this weekend. The mom-to-be is glowing and seemed incredibly happy to be surrounded by her friends and family. Her Instagram stories not only show a handful of cute pregnancy styles she wore but also some of the guests in attendance via re-shared posts. Lindsay Lohan’s longtime friend and image consultant, Juliet Agnus, flew in for the occasion and shared this adorable selfie of the two of them from the occasion:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Freaky Friday star also reposted a photo with her sister, Alaina Lohan, who also attended the shower. Their styles compliment each other well, and the photo reflects how happy they are to be celebrating such a milestone together:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The 36-year-old star made sure to include close friend Samantha Pariente on her Instagram story as well, who posted a selfie with both Lohan sisters. The post was also accompanied by a cute caption referencing their long-standing friendship. She also nodded at her own motherhood, showing that Lindsay has a lot of support from the moms around her:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The actress’s fashion model brother, Dakota Lohan, used the celebratory weekend to catch up with his brother-in-law Bader Shammas. The uncle-to-be also shared a photo from the festivities, commenting on their close knit relationship:

(Image credit: Instagram)

This is such an exciting time for Lindsay Lohan, who seems to be surrounded by a lot of lovely people in her inner circle. Lohan's parents are also reportedly thrilled for her, so she clearly has a strong support system.The actress has overcome a lot in both her professional and personal lives in order to achieve so much happiness. Like so many, I can't wait to see the darling photos of her baby when the time comes and, hopefully, Lohan will share some great motherhood moments moving forward. Her return to acting has been so much fun to watch as well and, all in all, it’s exciting to see her thrive in all aspects of her life.

You can catch Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming film, Irish Wish which is set to be available for Netflix subscribers later this year as part of the 2023 Netflix movie release schedule. Fans of hers can also check out Falling for Christmas, which is currently available on the streaming platform.