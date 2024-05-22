Prime Video's Haven TV Show: What We Know About The Sophie Turner Heist Thriller

Ever since she was introduced to the world with her outstanding portrayal of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner has shown time and time again that she’s one of the most interesting actresses in Hollywood today. In that same time, she’s proven to be one of the busiest stars on the planet, and that trend will continue with her new Prime Video series, Haven.

Not to be confused with the Syfy series of the same name, which was canceled in 2015 , the upcoming Haven series has been described as a heist thriller with the former Game of Thrones mainstay at the center

Want to know more about Haven? You’ve come to the right place because we’re about to break down everything we know including the cast, the behind-the-scenes players, and much more.

Amazon Studios revealed Haven’s existence in May 2024, just days before it unveiled a massive slate of upcoming shows during its inaugural upfronts presentation, but there was no mention of a possible premiere date. Considering it hasn’t been officially stated when production will get off the ground, and only a few members of the cast have been announced (more on that next), it will probably be some time before we get any word on a premiere date or release window.

We’ll make sure to keep you all in the loop as soon as we hear more about when we’ll be able to watch Haven with an Amazon subscription . Until then, there are some great shows on the 2024 TV schedule that will soon call Prime Video home.

Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, And Archie Madekwe Will Lead The Haven Cast

Only three members of the Haven cast have been announced at the time of this writing, but that group – Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe – has us especially excited for this new crime thriller. Let’s meet the actors and who’ll they be playing in the upcoming series.

Sophie Turner as Zara

Sophie Turner will lead Haven as Zara, an office worker who finds herself wrapped up in the “Heist of the Century” at a pension fund investment company. Turner, who appeared in more episodes of Game of Thrones than just about anyone else, has been on a tear the past few years, and this looks like the next step.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Rhys

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will show up as DCI Rhys, a detective looking into the massive heist at the center of Haven. Fans of Netflix originals like The Queen’s Gambit and Bodies will recognize Fortune-Lloyd from his portrayals of Townes and DS Karl Weissman,” respectively.

Archie Madekwe as Luke

Archie Madekwe had a breakout year in 2023 with his portrayal of John Mardenborough in the surprisingly great Gran Turismo and then as the detestable Farleigh Start in Saltburn. And it looks like that momentum will continue when he takes on Zara’s friend, Luke, in Haven.

Haven Will Tell The Story About The ‘Heist Of The Century’ And An Office Worker Who Gets Caught Up In It

There have been a lot of great heist films and TV shows over the years, and Haven could very well be another addition to that list when it arrives sometime down the road. In the press release announcing the series order, Amazon Studios described the program as “a contemporary, high-octane thriller” that centers on the “heist of the century” and the ordinary woman who gets wrapped up in it.

Essentially, the series will follow Sophie Turner and Archie Madekwe’s characters as they are forced by a gang of thieves to help in robbing Lochmill Capital -- an investment company managing a massive pension fund -- of billions of pounds. The robbery will also bring in Fortune-Lloyd’s embattled detective, who is trying to solve the case while also dealing with his own personal demons. What happens next is anyone’s guess…

The Series Was Written By Crime Novelist S.A. Nikias

Running things behind the scenes for Haven is S.A. Nikias, who made his screenwriting debut with the upcoming crime series. According to Deadline , NIkias is the novelist behind the City Blues Quartet books, which were all written under the pseudonym of Ray Celestin. Haven will be the first TV series written by novelist S.A. Nikias.

In a statement accompanying the series order, the show’s production company, Drama Republic, praised Nikias’ work and everything he brought to the project, with Rebecas de Souza and Greg Brenman saying:

When we asked first-time TV screenwriter Sotiris Nikias if he'd like to have a go at writing a thriller we were astonished by the results. His rollercoasting, nail-biting and funny scripts have quite rightly attracted a tremendous cast and top-tier creative team. We couldn't be more delighted.

With his work on the project, Nikias joins a long list of other novelists-turned-screenwriters that includes the likes of the late Michael Crichton, Gillian Flynn, Dave Eggers, and numerous others.

Luther And Black Mirror Director Sam Miller Will Helm The First Three Episodes

If you are a fan of Luther or some of the best Black Mirror episodes like Season 6’s “Loch Henry,” then you’ll probably be stoked to hear that Sam Miller, who worked on both of those projects plus many others, will be directing the first three episodes of Haven. When announcing the series, Amazon Studios noted that Miller, who also worked on the likes of Fortitude, Snowpiercer, and I May Destroy You, will also be one of the show’s executive producers, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s around for more than just three chapters.

Haven Is Just One Of Sophie Turner’s High-Profile Upcoming Projects

Haven is just one of Sophie Turner’s upcoming projects, as the actress is also slated to lead a few other high-profile movies and TV shows in the next couple of years. Later in 2024, Turner will lead The CW’s Joan , a six-part series that will follow Joan Hannington, a woman who transformed herself from a housewife to a criminal mastermind.

At some point, Turner will team up with Kit Harrington once more as the Game of Thrones actors will lead Natasha Kermani’s gothic horror film, The Dreadful, according to Deadline . The former X-Men actress is also slated to appear in Trust, Carlson Young’s upcoming psychological thriller, but the details are being kept under wraps, per The Hollywood Reporter . Turner is also slated to appear alongside Boyd Holbrook and The White Lotus Season 2 standout Simona Tabasco in Goran Dukic’s sci-fi flick, Cloud One, according to Deadline .