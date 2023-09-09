Sophie Turner's Latest Game Of Thrones Follow-Up Is Putting Her Back Into The Awards Conversation, And I'm Stoked

Ladies and gentlemen, it appears Sophie Turner might have another prestigious hit on her hands. The actress, who made a name for herself as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones , is working on a period crime drama called Joan. According to the entertainment chief of The CW, it would appear that there might be another Emmy nomination on the horizon for the performer because he said she’s “phenomenal” in her upcoming series, and I’m stoked about it.

While Sophie Turner hasn’t appeared in a show on the 2023 TV schedule , it would seem she has big plans for 2024. The actress has been working in the UK for months now on a series called Joan, which is about Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief. According to Brad Schwartz, the entertainment chief at The CW, this Emmy-nominated performer has been working hard on the show, and he thinks it’s going to pay off. While on the TV’s Top Five podcast, he said:

Joan with Sophie Turner, that is a co-production between us and ITV that was built together from scratch. That show’s just about to finish wrapping. That’s gonna be awards bait that show. The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal, and I’m really, really excited about that one.

We know the range and talent Sophie Turner has, so it’s really no surprise that she could be in contention for awards next year. Starting on Game of Thrones when she was 15, this actress starred alongside award-winning actors and had the chance to learn from the best. Then, in the final season of the fantasy series, she finally got her first nod, and she ended up on the list of Emmy nominees in 2019 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama alongside her co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams.

Her turn as the Queen in the North in Season 8 of Game of Thrones was truly remarkable, and I’m so excited that there are folks who believe her new show Joan boasts just as great of a performance.

According to Schwartz, Joan will be a high-quality series. He said we can expect it in the first or second quarter for The CW too, meaning, it'll likely premiere early on the 2024 TV schedule, which would put it right in the mix for Emmy consideration next year. The entertainment chief said:

That will be a high-end, big-budget, scripted series with a huge star that should hit Q1 or Q2 for us.

A “high-end, big-budget, scripted” drama does sound right up the TV Academy’s alley, and based on what we know about Joan it feels like a shoo-in for nominations in the drama categories.

According to Harpers Bazaar’s synopsis of the series, Turner’s titular character is a mother who turns into a diamond thief after her husband goes on the run, and she decides to create a new life. This leads to her becoming a notorious criminal who eventually earned the nickname “The Godmother” according to the actress.

The Television Academy loves both crime and period dramas like Breaking Bad, Ozark, The Crown, True Detective, Mad Men and so many more. Also, it adored Game of Thrones – which won best drama for Seasons 5, 6, 7 and 8. So, I’d say history is on Sophie Turner and Joan’s side when it comes to the series being recognized at the Emmys. Now, it’s just a matter of time before we see Joan for ourselves, and find out if it is indeed “awards bait.” I know I sure hope it is.

While we don't know much about the show, we do know Turner looks fabulous in the role. She recently went back to blonde , and showed off a first look at the series via Instagram , and it only made me more excited:

It seems like Joan will premiere sometime during the first half of 2024, and it will air on ITV and The CW. I know I can’t wait for it, and I really, really hope the show is incredible and brings the actress her second Emmy nomination.