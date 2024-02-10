Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner And Kit Harington Are Reuniting For A Horror Movie, And I’m Very Here For This Family Gathering

It's been nearly five years since we saw Sansa Stark get crowned Queen in the North and her half-brother Jon Snow lead the Wildlings to the lands beyond the Wall in that polarizing Game of Thrones series finale. So it's high time for a Stark family reunion, and I'm not the only one who thinks so, as GoT alums Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are officially set to reteam for a gothic horror film.

As reported by Deadline, the duo will share the screen together for the first time since leaving the world of Westeros in The Dreadful, a horror flick written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani (Lucky, V/H/S/85).

Set against the backdrop of England's War of the Roses in the 15th century, the movie will star Turner as Anne, a young woman who lives "a solitary, harsh life" alongside her mother-in-law on the outskirts of society. That all changes, however, when a man from Anne's past (played by Harington) shows up and sets off “a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.” Along with acting, Turner is attached to the project as a producer.

Following the eight-season run of the HBO fantasy epic—during which time she made her acting debut as Sansa Stark and scored a 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series—Sophie Turner kept busy with the 2019 X-Men flick Dark Phoenix, the HBO crime drama The Staircase and the 2022 black comedy Do Revenge. (She also married and divorced a certain Jonas brother.)

Meanwhile, Harington—a fellow Emmy nominee for his turn as Game of Thrones' Jon Snow né Aegon Targaryen (and, no, that's not a spoiler, the show has been off the air for half a decade!)—has starred in Apple's Extrapolations, Marvel's Eternals and the upcoming third season of HBO's Industry since hanging up his Night Watch cloak.

There have also been relentless rumors about a Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones spinoff starring Harington since the original series ended back in 2019. The spinoff was allegedly the actor's idea, per George R. R. Martin, who wrote in a 2022 blogpost on his personal website:

Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development...it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.

Tentatively titled Snow, that project is seemingly still in limbo, as George R. R. Martin and the powers-that-be are instead focusing on other Game of Thrones spinoffs including a second season of the prequel series House of the Dragon and the animated series Nine Voyages, which follows the character of Corlys Velaryon.

If Snow ever does get made though, Harington is reportedly set to reprise his most famous role. Maybe there'll even be a cameo part available for his royal half-sister? After all, we can't help but get a little giddy every time we see the House Stark siblings together again. For now though, at least there's The Dreadful to look forward to from these actors.