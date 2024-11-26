Prime Video's No. 1 Movie Is The Most Underrated Horror Thriller This Year, And It Only Just Hit The Streamer

One of the great benefits of streaming is that movies you love are usually just a couple of clicks away. If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch almost any great Disney movie anytime you want. However, the other great benefit of streaming is that countless movies you’ve never seen are just as accessible.

A lot of people clearly use streaming for this latter purpose, as it's far from unusual for movies that struggled to find an audience at the box office to blow up on any of the best streaming platforms. The latest example is one of the most underrated horror movies of the year, Radio Silence's fantastic Abigail.

Abigail Is The Number One Movie On Prime Video

Abigail only arrived on Prime Video on November 19 but the movie is already a hit for everybody with a Prime Video subscription, as it’s the top-viewed movie on the platform as of this writing. While some of these people are likely people who saw Abigail in theaters, there are going to be a lot more who either have been waiting for the film to hit streaming to watch it for the first time, or who have just happened to come across it.

Still, it’s impressive to see a movie jump to the top of a platform in just a few days. Word clearly traveled fast. If you’re not one of the people who has been watching Abigail in the last few days on Prime Video, you absolutely should.

Why You Need To See Abigail

If you're already a horror movie fan, then you're probably familiar with Abigail, and if you're not a horror movie fan, then you might think you're not interested in Abigail. However, as somebody who doesn't really consider himself a major horror fan either, let me tell you that Abigail is absolutely worth your time. Yes, it's violent, bloody and things jump out at you, but the movie is so over the top that the horror becomes absolutely delightful. Two words: blood cannons.

As somebody who absolutely fell in love with Radio Silence's previous effort, the near-perfect Ready or Not, I was very much looking forward to Abigail. When Abigail came out earlier this year, I was excited for it because it was the closest thing to a Ready or Not sequel that I was expecting. Of course, we now know a Ready or Not sequel is in development, but Abigail is the best thing around until we get it.

If you somehow made it this far without knowing what Abigail is about, I almost don't want to tell you because while the movie's marketing didn't hide the plot, the movie itself does. I have to imagine that some of the people watching on Prime Video don't know what's happening, and they are having the best time.