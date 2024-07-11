Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking For ‘Permanent’ UK Home, But There May Be Disagreement About How To Broach Their Relationship With The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their official duties as working royals way back in 2020, eventually moving to California to raise their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, things have hardly been all rainbows and kittens for the duo as they pursued their new lives on the Pacific coast, and a new report says that they might be looking for a “permanent” home in the UK, even though there seems to be disagreement between the Sussexes about how to broach their relationship with the royal family.

What Has Been Said About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Supposedly Looking For A Permanent UK Home?

As noted, there has been a lot of fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family behind, especially with them being open about their side of the story during their 2021 interview with Oprah , with the release of a Netflix docuseries in 2022 called Harry & Meghan, and the prince’s book revelations from Spare . In early March 2023 (not long after that memoir was released) the couple was formally evicted from Frogmore Cottage , which had been given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to serve as their home base in the UK.

The Mirror spoke with royal expert and author Tom Quinn recently, and he alleges that the prince is looking for a new permanent residence in the UK, for whenever he makes visits there. As he said:

As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles. He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.

While there’s been no confirmation on this (and there are no reports of them planning to move back full time), it does make some sense that Harry would eventually begin to miss some aspects of his life in England. He was raised there, after all, so it could be as simple as him longing for the way the seasons change there or missing his favorite foods and the landscape, not to mention the likelihood of him wanting to have more time with old friends.

The couple still appears to be pretty tight and have similar ideas on how to live their lives now, so if he is considering buying a home in the country of his birth, Meghan probably supports the decision, at the very least only so they can stop spending $8,000 a night on hotel fees . But, it’s also being reported that they now have some different opinions on how to handle their relationship with the royal family.

How Do Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Allegedly Differ On Their Relationship With The Royal Family Now?

Obviously, the duke and duchess have made a lot of allegations about their relationship with other royal family members and The Firm overall since leaving their duties, and sharing their side of the story behind that major decision has led to a lot of supposed additional strife between them, King Charles III, and his older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

A source recently alleged to Express that Harry is currently more willing to try and forget the past, while Meghan still looks to clear the air. As they said:

Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that. It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time. Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the royal family. It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate.

It was reported earlier this year that the king has requested that Harry not publicly say anything further about any royals that “might cause trouble,” so while him adhering to that might go a long way toward mending fences between the king, Harry and William, there’s still the matter of healing the wounds caused to the Sussexes. Allegedly, the only way for this to begin to happen is for them to get an apology, as well as Meghan being able to “hash things through” with senior royals and those in control of The Firm, which doesn’t look to be a possibility right now.

There’s little doubt that it will probably take quite a while longer before all the tensions between members of the royal family have eased and for them to actually start mending fences. We’ll likely see soon enough if the duke and duchess purchase a home in the UK and start working through their problems with his family.