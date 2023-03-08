The Latest On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Eviction Drama: 'There's Been A Bit Of Blowback'

With King Charles III's coronation on the horizon, there has been a lot of talk about if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony, as well as buzz about the couple being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, causing people to think they might be closer to “exile” from the family. However, that news caused “a bit of blowback” a source recently explained, and now it seems like the Duke of Sussex’s father might be offering him and Markle an olive branch of sorts.

Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Evicted

While the decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not officially connected to the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare, it did happen shortly after the book’s release.

The couple received news on March 1 that they needed to “vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” per Fox News , and the report explains that the process of eviction began on January 11. Spare was released on January 10. It’s been reported time and time again that King Charles and the Royal Family are not pleased with the accusations and revelations in Spare . While Prince Harry took back his narrative with the book, it had a negative effect on not only his and Meghan’s popularity but also the public’s opinion of William and Kate . The revealing book made waves, and it seems like the Royal Family is not happy about it.

So, when this news was announced, it makes sense that people would assume it was connected to Spare and everything said in both the book and their docuseries Harry & Meghan. However, there is more to this story, because it’s not just the blowback from the news about the eviction, the King has also been figuring out where to move his disgraced brother Prince Andrew. Now, it seems like everything is shaking out, and after being moved from Frogmore Cottage, the couple will reportedly get a new apartment in Buckingham Palace.

Why ‘There’s Been A Bit Of Blowback’ About The Decision, And What Could Happen Next

Following the news that the couple would be kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, it appears King Charles III could give them a new place to live. According to Christopher Anderson, the author of The King, the king might offer Meghan and Harry an apartment in Buckingham Palace, Fox News reported. The article explained that if the king makes this offer it would be a peace offering to his youngest son before the coronation, following criticism regarding the choice to evict them. Anderson elaborated on why King Charles would make this decision, noting the “blowback” that came after the decision to evict Harry and Meghan became public.

There's been a bit of blowback over the king's decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, and the last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord. The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline - a place where he can bring his family - and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation.

While this offer would serve as a peace offering during these turbulent times for the Royal Family, another expert, Shannon Felton Spence, explained that it’s only realistic for the King to offer his son a secure apartment, explaining:

It’s unrealistic to think that the king was ever going to make them book a hotel or an Airbnb. Realistically, he wants to see his grandchildren. When they come to visit it will most likely only ever be for big royal family events… Do I think it’s so he can monitor them? No. Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms. This is an economical decision.

Based on the reported dates that the eviction process started, it seems like Spare had something to do with this. However, Felton Spence explained the offer to move Harry and Meghan to Buckingham Palace is “not a diss.” Prince Andrew is said to be moving to Frogmore Cottage, which is a downsize from his last home at the Royal Lodge, he also will not need space at Buckingham Palace. The royal expert explained that moving Andrew to Frogmore is actually “downgrading” his living situation, and putting Harry and Meghan in Buckingham Palace is something they'd likely want.

Clearly, the eviction of Meghan and Harry is an incredibly complex situation, and it seems Prince Andrew also plays a pretty big role in the King's decision. While Harry and Meghan's relationship with the rest of the family is for sure strained, if this report about them being moved to Buckingham Palace is true, it seems like the king is responding to the blowback, and trying to keep the peace with his youngest kid.

Also, it’s been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been officially invited to the coronation. We don’t know if they’ll travel to the UK for the ceremony or stay in California, however, if they decide to attend they likely will not sit with the Royal Family .