Prince Louis Is Back With All The Hilarious Faces As He And The Rest Of The Royal Family Celebrate Trooping The Colour

The British Royal Family attends a wide range of events throughout a calendar year and, as expected, the brood typically appears both dapper and dignified on such occasions. Additionally, though, one particular member of the clan manages to stand out for other reasons. Prince Louis, the 6-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has become humorously notorious for making faces whenever he’s seen in public. The young man made another set of hilarious expressions again this weekend, as he and his family celebrated Trooping the Colour.

For those who are unfamiliar with it, Trooping the Colour is an annual military event that marks the birthday of the British Sovereign. It involves hundreds of military officers and horses, and a number of musicians provide performances as well. So, needless to say, this is a big to-do. However, that didn’t really seem to phase Prince Louis, as he stood with his family and watched the festivities from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. One snapshot showed the adorable kid yawning amid the Royal Air Force’s flyover. Take a look:

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

That shot of the child alone is funny, but this next one might top it. At another moment, the royal’s visage conveyed a sense of confusion, and it was totally apparent. Truth be told, it sort of gives off “WTF” vibes. See for yourself:

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

It’s funny to think that years ago, Louis’ dad, Prince William, once referred to his older son, George, as a rascal . But the older prince, who’s now 10, is quite reserved compared to his young sibling. Speaking of William, though, there was also a moment during Trooping the Colour when he gave Louis an ear tug. And that ultimately led to yet another animated expression from his child:

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

To say that Prince Louis was living his best life at the event would be an understatement. Aside from making faces, X users captured the moment that he began dancing during the bagpipe procession. The young man was apparently dancing to the point that his older sister, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, playfully scolded him in the same clip. Louis certainly has a lot of energy by the looks of it, but I won’t front the kid for having a bit of fun.

It was confirmed in September 2017 that William and Kate Middleton had a third child on the way. Ultimately, Middleton had baby No. 3 in April 2018. In time, Louis has become a beloved part of the British brood, in part due to his playful tendencies. He previously went viral for looking bored at the coronation of King Charles in 2023. Users across the Internet gleefully responded with funny comments. That particular event was funny for a few reasons, including the hat-blocking shade thrown around.

As far as Prince Louis goes, I’d think that this won’t be the last time that he’ll put on such a display during an event like Trooping the Colour. Quite frankly, it’s hard not to find the little guy entertaining. And the reactions from others across the web would seem to suggest that I’m not alone in feeling that way.