Real Housewives’ Brandi Glanville References RHUGT Drama With Caroline Manzo In Latest Tweet

Over the past decade and change, Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has grown into a behemoth force on the small screen. There are a number of cities airing new seasons at any point, and there was recently the addition of the Ultimate Girls Trip series, which is available with a Peacock subscription . The upcoming fourth season of that spinoff is already the subject of some controversy, thanks to a scuffle between two cast members. RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville recently referenced her RHUGT drama with Caroline Manzo in a viral tweet.

Brandi Glanville is one of the most infamous cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with a number of iconic fights from her tenure on the small screen. She’s on the cast for Season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip, and had an altercation with New Jersey's Caroline Manzo that resulted in them leaving the show and the studio opening an investigation. Since then she’s been making occasional references to the scuffle online, and Glanville tweeted out another not-so-subtle jab regarding the incident that resulted in both ladies leaving the trip. Check it out below:

Blonde Voyage besty ✈️ @kristentaekman !! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don't like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TVJune 11, 2023 See more

Well, she certainly didn’t mince words. It sounds like Brandi Glanville still has some strong feelings about what went down when filming Ultimate Girls Trip, and how it was handled. It’s unclear when Season 4 will premiere, but the drama is clearly still unfolding.

Brandi Glanville’s tweet was seemingly inspired by the upcoming fifth season of Ultimate Girls Trip preparing to start filming. Season 5 will star a full cast of alums from The Real Housewives of New York City after the legacy series failed to come to fruition. And Glanville is issuing a warning to those ladies, specifically Kristen Taekman. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the network parts ways with Glanville over the drama that occurred in Season 4.

The fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was filmed in Marrakesh, Morocco over the winter. During that time a physical incident reportedly occurred between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville, with the latter TV personality seemingly kissing her co-star against her will. Both women ended up leaving the show after this, leading Peacock to issue a statement about the Manzo/Glanville incident .

Fans have been wondering how the investigation about that incident has gone down, and what the network’s relationship with Brandi Glanville will be moving forward. Prior to the conflict with Manzo, she was seen on Season 1 of The Traitors , as well as the explosive second season of Ultimate Girls Trip. She had a particularly strong season in the latter show, which no doubt influenced the decision to bring her back. Some Bravo addicts hoped she'd return to RHOBH to spice things up, although that seems less likely– especially with Denise Richardson seemingly returning.