2 Reasons Why I'm Thinking Of Canceling My Disney+ Subscription, 3 But Reasons Why I'll Probably Keep It

I swear, it's nearly every day that I say I'm going to get rid of my Disney+ account, and instead just continue to pay for my Netflix DVD plan. And then, every day, I find something new on Disney+, like Werewolf by Night, with its cool monstrous take on the MCU, and I'm all like, ooh, what's this? I mean, I'm worse than my kids when it comes to being fickle sometimes.

But, it’s probably because when I start seeing emails about Disney+ price increases, I start to get annoyed. It wasn’t even that long ago when I started subscribing to Disney+ (back in 2019) and found it to be a cost-effective alternative to other streaming services. Now, I’m already starting to wonder if I want to get the cheaper, ad-supported Disney+ instead of what I currently have. Or, just get rid of it altogether.

It’s seriously getting ridiculous with all the price hikes, and I’m probably going to cancel my subscription to Disney+ any day now. Or not. I go back and forth, daily. So, here are just a few reasons why I’m still kind of on the fence about canceling my Disney+ account (and why I’ll probably just end up keeping it in the long run).

There's Not Enough Mature Content On The Platform, Which I Really Want From Disney+

One reason why I’m seriously considering canceling my Disney+ subscription is because there’s not enough mature content on the platform, and I’m craving it! Like, you know how all of the Netflix Marvel shows moved to Disney+, and how we all had to change our settings so that we could even watch them? Well, I thought that would be the start of something new on the platform, like maybe we could get Star in the U.S. (i.e. more mature content), since pretty much everybody else in the world gets it, except for us.

But, no. It doesn't look like we're getting Star anytime soon, and besides movies like Logan, the two Deadpool movies, and the Netflix Marvel shows, we don’t get any of the mature content that I crave, which is a big deal, because besides Bluey (of which Disney+ banned an episode), my kids don’t even watch Disney+. Like, what the f#*$, Disney? Where’s my mother#^&@^ adult %#^@% content?! You %$^#!

I'm Still Not Impressed By the Original Content That Is Not From The MCU And Star Wars

What’s with the original content we’re getting on Disney+ that’s NOT from the MCU or Star Wars? The Hip-Hop Nutcracker? The Santa Clauses? Best In Snow? What even are these? Are they seriously thinking of raising my prices so I can watch shows like Sumo Do Sumo Don’t? Are they kidding me?

I mean, I don’t even know what Sumo Do Sumo Don’t is. (It actually looks kind of funny now that I’m actually checking it out, but still!) Besides the new Willow TV show, I have no interest in any of the original movies or TV shows that don’t have the Marvel or Star Wars names on them. That being said…

Star Wars And MCU Content Is Now Consistent, So There Is Always Something New To Watch

You know, there was a time when I’d have to wait long periods in-between Marvel and Star Wars TV shows, like The Mandalorian, and Loki, and it just felt like there was nothing for me to watch on the platform at all. But now, there’s almost too much content from Marvel and Star Wars. It’s like every time I click on the app, there’s some new Marvel series, or some new Star Wars project, so I’m never at a loss when watching something on the platform. That could go both ways, though, such as, if it’s something like What-If…? Or The Book of Boba Fett, where I’m kind of hate-watching my way through the entire season.

But, my opinion on this is kind of on the positive side right now since the last Marvel show, She-Hulk (which I think is the best MCU show, by far), and the last Star Wars show, Andor, have been must-watch television for me. So, even though I’m kind of miffed about all of the other original content on Disney+ as of late, I love me some Marvel and Star Wars for the time being. And, I can only get them on Disney+, so there’s that.

Programs Like Limitless Are Finally Making National Geographic Appealing To Me

Also, National Geographic has always been the one aspect of Disney+ that I never really bothered with at all. I just didn’t see the point, since I’m not really a nature guy, and I don’t really like documentaries unless they’re about Donkey Kong, or the Netflix series High Score (which is also about video games). So, I honestly found National Geographic to be a waste of time.

But, Chris Hemsworth’s new show, Limitless (not to be confused with the Bradley Cooper movie) has me actually checking out National Geographic now. On the show, he is trying to beat the clock (of life) by challenging his mind and body to different tasks, like fasting for days, or rope climbing. It’s really insightful stuff, and I’m actually looking forward to more content of this nature on the platform. They’ve finally got me.

Releasing New Seasons Of The Simpsons Shortly After The Previous Season Ended Means I Can Finally Clear My DVR Of The Series

Lastly, as a lifelong fan of The Simpsons, can I just say that my DVR has been filled for years with episodes I’ve either been meaning to watch, or that I want to watch again. That being said, my wife was getting annoyed with me, telling me to either watch the episodes, or erase them. Those were my only two options.

And, it’s not like my wife was being unreasonable, since I have episodes from like the past four seasons on my DVR just sitting there, taking up space. But, with Disney+, I can delete all of them since they have every season on the platform, and will also get the current season shortly after it ends on network TV. So, now that I think about it, I actually can’t get rid of Disney+. Not when the entire collection of The Simpsons can be found on the platform.

So, yeah, it looks like I’m probably keeping Disney+...for now. But, what do you think? Are you thinking of canceling Disney+, or, are you under Mickey’s thumb forever (like me, apparently)?