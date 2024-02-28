A Sci-Fi Comedy Just Crashed Netflix's Top 10 — And It’s 97% On Rotten Tomatoes

It’s honestly a great time to be a Netflix subscriber right now, especially when it comes to new releases. Between the long-awaited Avatar: The Last Airbender now available to binge-watch or the tear-jerking romance of One Day to wreck you , there’s a lot to catch up on. While the streaming service is oozing with new original TV shows, one network science-fiction comedy has recently joined the ranks of the Netflix Top 10, and it’s one that’s been warmly received since it first premiered.

Have you heard of Resident Alien? It’s a hilarious spin on the concept of aliens living among us here on Earth! The series stars Alan Tudyk as said alien, who decides to blend in as a human Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in Patience, Colorado amidst his mission to look for his lost ship and destroy the human race. You know… as one does. Check out where it lands on Netflix’s top 10 list:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix's Global Top 10 TV Shows (English) February 19 - 25, 2024 1. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1) 2. One Day (Limited Series) 3. Love Is Blind (Season 6) 4. Can I Tell You A Secret? (Limited Series) 5. Griselda (Limited Series) 6. Warrior (Season 1) 7. Mike Epps: Ready To Sell Out 8. Formula 1: Drive To Survive (Season 6) 9. Resident Alien (Season 1) 10. The Tourist (Season 1)

Resident Alien is now in its second week in the Top 10 on Netflix’s global charts for English TV shows. While a ton of Netflix originals are on the list, it’s rather impressive that the Syfy series has snuck its way next to them! The series recently landed on the streaming service. There are two seasons of the show on Netflix, and Syfy is currently airing its third season on Wednesdays.

The sci-fi comedy is not only picking up some major steam on streaming, but it’s also a critical favorite. It has a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86 percent audience score on the site as well. A lot of people clearly dig the series, and with the series now ranking on Netflix’s global Top 10, we imagine tons of more fans are going to be popping up left and right!

If you don’t have Netflix, you can also catch up on Resident Alien over on Peacock, plus Peacock is releasing new episodes from the new season on Thursdays! There are plenty of ways to enjoy the new comedy, which is quickly becoming one of the best Alan Tudyk projects to watch . The actor is already an accomplished voice actor and character actor known for genre shows like Firefly and Doom Patrol.