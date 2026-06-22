A Rhode Island Wedding Planner Gets Real About What Every Weekend Has Been Like As Taylor Swift’s Wedding Approaches

Fans have been cheering for Taylor Swift finding her happily ever after with Travis Kelce for a while now. From the moment Swift announced the engagement , there has been chatter online with people trying to guess when and where the big day will take place. So much so that the charming Rhode Island beach town where the superstar has an estate has been swarmed by fans asking residents questions. The buzz has wedding planner Nicola Simeral getting real about what every weekend has been like as the big day approaches.

Some theories online are amusing, with an assortment of "what ifs" scenarios. The way theories are being thrown out remind me of when people were speculating online about what was going to happen in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Some have even suggested that since Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple could host their wedding at Madison Square Garden . But no details have been released, which has led people to asking various residents. However, Simeral reveals the inside scoop to AP News , which may be disappointing for fans:

Is Taylor Swift getting married here? Many, many, many have asked… Next weekend, there’ll be another tent just like this.

Unfortunately, a big tent doesn’t mean Swift’s getting married. The planner shares that she’s been working on a wedding every weekend in June in that same spot, as the Ocean House hotel just happens to be a neighbor to the singer’s estate. Simeral even doubles down by revealing she doesn’t think Swift’s estate would be practical for the size of wedding she (and the rest of us) expect her and Kelce to have.

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Despite the logistics, this has not stopped people from swarming the town. Residents have endured photographers eager for a picture of the singer, and numerous questions about any wedding clues they may have seen. The locals are almost living inside of a scavenger hunt with people coming in asking, "where’s the wedding?" I wonder if the expectations of fans will inspire the couple to take an unexpected route for their nuptials. One local, John Curtis, has an interesting theory about what the celebrity couple could decide to do. As he told the same outlet:

They could lie and say it’s happening there, but it’s happening here. When important people do things, they don’t want people to know.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 , with their engagement announced last year. Since getting together, the two have managed to keep most of their relationship private, despite both being in the public eye. I lost count of how many times the singer has been spotted at football games. The two have managed to remain laidback and even a little goofy, such as the time Kelce trolled himself . Meanwhile, Swift stays dedicated to her music, with a recent release of the bingeable Eras Tour docuseries and a song released for Toy Story 5 .

The singer has been beloved since “Teardrops on my Guitar,” which I admit I still know every word. But her popularity has caused a few minor headaches for the Rhode Island town, with one shop owner sharing that when the superstar first moved in (back in 2013) fans would drive around listening to her songs. Despite how locals keep getting asked about Swift’s wedding , most seem to have fun with Swift's presence. One shop owner, Lauren Nigrelli, sells items with “Holiday House,” a charming nickname for the singer’s estate, emblazoned on them.

A community service officer, Nick Quaratella, has even found ways to have fun with fans by telling them that the singer moved and now Dwayne Johnson lives there. It's lovely to see that even though Swift has a massive celebrity status, the locals have seemingly found ways to enjoy the chaos that can come with that.

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While we still don't know when the big day will be, fans will have to make due by continuing to throw out theories. But one thing is for sure: when the day finally arrives, it's going to be a wedding for the ages.