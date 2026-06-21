I Love Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 Song, And Now I Know What I Want Her To Do Next

Everybody’s talking about Toy Story 5 as it hits the 2026 movie calendar this weekend, and rightfully so. The sequel has been warmly received by critics and is expected to have one of the biggest box office openings of the year. Taylor Swift is certainly part of the conversation as well, with her new single for the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” being so immediately loved by fans. After hearing it myself, there was immediately one thing I knew I needed from her next.

I’ve practically had “I Knew It, I Knew You” on repeat since the song came out, and while many Swifties had theories about what genre the song would be and how it would play into Toy Story 5’s plot, I really hadn’t given it too much thought. But of course it was a country song. We knew how big of a role Jessie plays in the new Disney movie, so naturally Taylor Swift would return to her roots for this project. All of a sudden, the yearning inside me became undeniable:

I Need A New Country Album From Taylor Swift.

I’m not sure exactly what Taylor Swift has been up to lately music-wise, because I’d imagine that if the July 3 wedding rumors are true, planning has probably taken a good chunk of her time and energy. However, when she gets back to thinking about her 13th studio album, I’m going to need that to be a country album.

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Doesn’t that make so much sense? Obviously, with 13 being such a huge number in Taylor Swift’s world, her 13th album is going to have to be monumental, and what makes a stronger statement than returning to her roots? The 1989 artist has given us several different eras over the course of her career, but “I Knew It, I Knew You” sounded a lot like something we might have heard off of her 2006 debut album Taylor Swift (which was country).

She hasn’t released an album in that genre in over a decade, so I’m really hoping this new single — in addition to perfectly serving the tone of Toy Story 5 — also signals what’s coming in her own career.

Think about how hot country music is right now. Everybody from Beyoncé to Post Malone has put out a country album. Taylor Swift’s longtime friend Ed Sheeran has even dabbled in the twangy genre.

For the former Nashville resident, however, this wouldn’t simply be jumping on a trend — it would be a full-circle moment, and what’s a more perfect time than her 13th studio album to do that? It also feels like it would make sense for where Taylor Swift is in her life right now, starting a new era by getting married to Travis Kelce.

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It definitely seems to be an exciting time in Taylor Swift’s life, both personally and professionally, so I’m going to be as patient as I can when it comes to what new projects she has for Swifties. I’m just really hoping that “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5 is a hint of what’s to come.