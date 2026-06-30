Why Did Taylor Swift (Reportedly) Bail On A Rhode Island Wedding Anyway?

There was a time when everyone was certain that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were planning a Rhode Island wedding, and that the very Swiftie-coded June 13, 2026, would be the date. Then those reports were debunked, as a wedding planner confirmed a different couple was already booked at their alleged chosen venue. Now, as we’re mere days away from the alleged July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden, sources are speaking out about the real reason they bailed on an Ocean State ceremony.

As reports flood in about everything from Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids to the surprising rule for her wedding guests, insiders are suggesting that initial reports of a June wedding in Rhode Island were actually correct. However, according to a source for US Weekly, Travis Kelce and his bride-to-be allegedly realized that due to the location, they wouldn’t be able to safely accommodate as many people as they wanted. They said:

Taylor and Travis really wanted their wedding in Rhode Island, and June 13 was the date, but security wouldn’t have worked because it could get out of hand with that kind of scale of an event. Ocean House [in Westerly] was planned at one point, and then plans changed to New York.

The insider said multiple locations with different dates were booked, and then Taylor Swift’s security “had to assess all the venues to see what made sense.” Apparently the Madison Square Garden flex turned out to be the best option. They continued:

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Rhode Island wasn’t great because the nature of the access and the perimeters were too difficult to secure. So the main issue with Rhode Island ended up being security.

That makes a lot of sense, as MSG offers underground parking, secure perimeters and no concerns about helicopters overhead. Security definitely seems to be a huge concern for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, considering they’ve allegedly requested to close the streets around The Garden from July 2 to midday July 4. (Messing with Penn Station traffic on Fourth of July weekend? No wonder New Yorkers are upset!)

It seems Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have been planning a smaller, private ceremony at first, before deciding to go all out and throw an event that made way more sense (and would really only be possible) in an NYC venue, rather than Ocean House. The insider said:

Everything was being planned in Rhode Island. And so many people wanted to come that plans had to change because it became bigger.

I was a little skeptical that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were actually planning their wedding at Madison Square Garden, and I still think it makes way more sense if that’s where they’ll have their reception (or their wild, star-studded, blown-out version of a reception), while having a smaller, more private vow exchange somewhere else.

Only time will tell, and hopefully we’ll have a lot more answers by the end of this week!