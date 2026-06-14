Taylor Swift's Wedding Is A 'Cloak And Dagger' Operation, And One Insider Says It's An Attempt To Sleuth Out Leaks
Never underestimate the Mastermind.
Most people who find themselves invested in the nuptials between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce believe it’s only a matter of weeks before the two say “I do.” Few details are known outside of the date — Save the Date cards allegedly said Friday, July 3, reportedly forcing Michael Rubin to move his annual Fourth of July party — as insiders say planning is both a serious covert operation and a way to suss out any leaks in the couple’s camps.
Taylor And Travis Are Likely Using Covert Tactics To Plan Their A-List Wedding
Luxury wedding planner Colin Cowie weighed in on what it’s like to plan an event as big as the upcoming wedding between “your English teacher and your gym teacher,” which requires a presidential level of security to protect the couple and guests from dangerous fans, photographers and loud paparazzi helicopters. He told CNN:
Colin Cowie is not involved in Taylor Swift’s wedding planning, though he has done other celebrity nuptials, including for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Planning an event like this could include decoy locations, iron-clad NDAs, a no-cellphone policy like Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, code names, or not allowing guests to bring a plus-one.
Because of how much photos of the bride and groom (or anyone associated with their big day) would sell for, keeping paparazzi away is a huge challenge, the wedding planner said, and while shutting down airspace apparently isn’t an option, involving the local police is vital. The insider said:
Other tactics might involve waiting until the day-of to tell people the location of the event — or not telling them at all and simply providing transportation. That would ensure nobody can leak information to the press, and another source said some of what we’ve been hearing might be an attempt to sleuth out who’s been talking to the tabloids.
Is Taylor Swift Trying To Smoke Out A Rat?
Taylor Swift saw her bestie, Selena Gomez, get her wedding plans leaked just a year ago ahead of marrying Benny Blanco, and journalist Andrea Bain apparently thinks Swift is taking action to plug any leaks in her and Travis Kelce’s inner circle. She spoke to some insiders, The Social CTV (via Mandatory) reports, and this is what she found out:
After reports of a Rhode Island wedding were debunked and musings were made about the couple getting married at Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment (a la Beyoncé and Jay-Z), rumors are now suggesting Madison Square Garden could be the venue. If Andrea Bain is right, we may not have found out the location, but Swift’s team would have gained some pretty important information. The journalist joked:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
More like “CANCELLED!” We know that Taylor Swift’s guest list is exclusive, likely including Travis Kelce’s coach Andy Reid — who knew Swift long before Kelce did and CAN fit into his tuxedo, thank you very much — but not former besties Karlie Kloss or Blake Lively. I sure wouldn’t want to be the one who gets their invite revoked for talking to the press.
Only time will tell when and where the celebrity couple tie the knot, and hopefully all of their efforts will pay off so they can have the wedding of their dreams.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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