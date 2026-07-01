Wait, Is Taylor Swift Filming Her And Travis Kelce’s Wedding? Here’s The Latest

Given all the buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged Madison Square Garden wedding this Friday, you’d think it’s up-and-coming on the 2026 TV schedule. While the couple hasn’t revealed any plans to share their ceremony with the public, a new report might answer the question about whether it’s going to be filmed.

These days, it’s very common for couples to hire videographers to shoot their weddings to have a record of the day they said “I do” in front of their friends and family. of course. According to scooper Rob Shuter, Swift and Kelce are allegedly opting for their big day to be filmed by a professional crew. The rights to the footage will completely be in the hands of the couple. Per Shuter’s “insider” source:

This isn’t about privacy—it’s about control. Taylor wants to own the footage, oversee the edit, and decide exactly what people see. No one else gets to tell this story.

The new report also suggests that Taylor Swift reportedly shut down “multi-million-dollar offers” to livestream or sell the broadcast rights to her wedding day. She is already a billionaire after all. While plans to film the ceremony doesn’t inherently mean it will be for public consumption, I do have to wonder if any part of it will see the light of day. As another source suggests:

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If Taylor wanted total privacy, she could have quietly gotten married at home with a handful of people. Instead, she’s planning an event big enough to shut down part of a city. She’s never hidden her personal life—she’s managed it.

While fans weren't convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were tying the knot at New York City’s Madison Square Garden right away, once we heard that permits requesting to close the streets surrounding the venue from July 2 to midday July 4 (which apparently has New Yorkers in a tizzy) from the New York Times, they started to really believe them.

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While you might not be able to stream Taylor and Travis's wedding, you can watch a ton of Taylor Swift concerts and docs with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The celebrity couple initially were going to get married in Rhode Island in June, but allegedly bailed on their original plans due to the venue lacking enough security for the couple and its famous attendees. Madison Square Garden on the other hand is very equipped in the security department considering it hosts some of the biggest names all the time.