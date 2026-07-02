I Feel Like Travis Kelce Is Trolling Fans Ahead Of (Reported) 4th Of July Weekend Wedding

The countdown is officially on, as it is expected that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot Friday in a star-studded, performance-filled Fourth of July weekend event at Madison Square Garden. However, the entire affair has been a cloak-and-dagger operation, and the general public remains in the dark about most things regarding the celebrity couple’s impending nuptials. So I can’t help but think Kelce might have been trolling us a bit during one portion of his latest podcast episode.

Swifties are always tuning into Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast for mentions of the “Wi$h Li$t” singer or peeks into her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, and some are wondering if he may have made a subtle reference to his big plans this weekend. During an ad break, he read:

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner. That’s right, America’s birthday. And we all have that one Fourth of July trip we still talk about. Yes, that’s true, we sure do. The one that turned a long weekend into a core memory.

As he read the ad, a smile crept onto his face when he seemed to break away from the script to say, “Yes, that’s true, we sure do,” leaving Swifties to wonder if he might have been thinking of the core memories he and Taylor Swift will make this year. Talk about fireworks!

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It does seem like kind of a stretch, though. The comment came when he was reading an ad for Expedia that was definitely pre-written — not having a candid conversation with his brother. However, every Swiftie worth their weight in clown noses knows how much Taylor Swift (and now Travis Kelce) likes to plant clues and references at every opportunity. She is a mastermind, and we are vigilant!

Also, let’s be real, this was two days before Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding. We’re somehow supposed to think that any mention of a “long weekend” ISN’T related to all of the activity that’s been reported outside Madison Square Garden this week or the alleged hiring of a professional film crew for the big event? What’s a more-guaranteed core memory than your wedding day?