Rian Johnson Knows We Didn’t Get Enough From The Knives Out 2 Teaser, But Promises ‘More’ To Come

Earlier today, a trailer showcasing some of the big Netflix movies coming out in 2022 was released, and towards the end of the preview, we got our first look at Knives Out 2. That said, it was only a few seconds of footage, but not to worry. Rian Johnson, the writer and director of the original Knives Out and its forthcoming sequel, has promised that there’s “more” on the way.

Following the debut of the Netflix 2022 movie preview, Rian Johnson shared a gif on Twitter of the featured Knives Out 2 footage, albeit without the movie’s title at the bottom. He also shared the following information:

I GIF’d! Just a tiny glimpse of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, much MUCH much more to come… pic.twitter.com/NLpdKRWwImFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Knives Out 2 is expected to hit Netflix sometime this fall, according to lead actor Daniel Craig, so naturally we’ll get a deeper look at the sequel before then. Netflix typically doesn’t release straightforward trailers for its original movies until just a few months before they drop on the platform, but perhaps Rian Johnson is teasing a different kind of sneak peek that could arrive sooner. Given how critically well-received the first Knives Out movie was, there are unquestionably a lot of people eager to learn more about what awaits in Knives Out 2.

In any case, given all the money Netflix shelled out to acquire both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 from Lionsgate, fingers crossed the streaming service doesn’t hold back with marketing the former as the year goes on. As far as these current few seconds of footage are concerned, Rian Johnson also tweeted an amusing suggestions for what one can do with the snippet.

If you slow this gif down to 1 frame a second and loop it twice it technically qualifies as a teaser https://t.co/CWM4TNPGjGFebruary 3, 2022 See more

For those of you missed out on the big Netflix trailer, watch it below to also see footage from movies like The Gray Man, Enola Holmes 2, The Adam Project, Me Time and much more.

As far as Knives Out 2 is concerned, we’re still in the dark about its story, only that it will involve Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating a brand-new lineup of suspects while in Greece, where the sequel shot from late June to late July of 2021. Some footage were also shot in New York City and Serbia, and principal photography wrapped up on September 13. Craig’s costars on Knives Out 2 include Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke.

The original Knives Out, which came out in November 2019, was met with critical acclaim and made over $311 million worldwide. Among the accolades it scored were three Golden Globe nominations and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay nomination. Netflix is reportedly hoping Knives Out 2 will be an awards darling too, hence why the sequel may screen at film festivals before becoming available to the public.

We'll pass along more details about Knives Out 2 as they come in