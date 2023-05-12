Rihanna Celebrates 5 Years Of Savage X Fenty With A Pregnant Photoshoot In Her Underwear And The Fan Comments Are A+

While fans clamor for new music after last year’s “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna has been busy preparing for her second child to arrive. Getting ready for a new baby hasn’t stopped the beauty and fashion mogul from celebrating her brand Savage X Fenty’s fifth anniversary, though, and of course, she absolutely killed the celebration. In true Rihanna style, she commemorated the moment with a pregnant photoshoot in her underwear. Just like the brazen pop star, her fanbase had some A-plus comments on her post.

Pregnancy didn’t stop the Oscar-nominated singer from sporting some lingerie from her popular fashion brand. Rihanna was giving office worker as she threw papers and danced in the copy room. Like a scene out of NBC’s The Office, the Grammy winner captured the photo shoot with the perfect caption. Check out the pop singer’s Instagram post below.

Sounds like Rihanna was ready for some jealous and fraught coworkers to inundate Fenty’s Human Resources department with endless calls and emails. Throwing unused and costly paper on the floor. Dancing in her underwear around the copy room. There are so many HR violations happening. However, compared to regular office workers, she’s the CEO. So, who’s going to report her?

Of course, her pregnant office photoshoot prompted top-notch comments from the Rihanna Navy. Some Navy members had HR on speed dial while others couldn’t get over how good the Savage X Fenty founder looked as a pregnant model.

👑👑👑👑👑 - Busta Rhymes

Hello HR, yeah Rihanna’s doing that thing by the copy machine again😭😂❤️ -stevenbaboun

Approve that maternity leave!!! -50arias.tbh

There are no possible copies 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 -Mercedeh Javid Feight

My mom not is Bad Girl Riri, now is Bad Mommy Riri. 😍🙌❤️🔥👏🥰🖤😘 -andymiguelabreutavarez

The Navy was all for the soon-to-be mom of two celebrating her billion-dollar business and her expanding family at the same time. The multi-Grammy winner hasn’t been afraid to flaunt her pregnant belly since she confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Outside of the halftime show, she hasn’t made many public appearances besides the Met Gala and this year’s Academy Awards, where she performed her song from Black Panther. However, every time she has stepped out, she always looked fabulous. Overall, she seems to be loving life as a pregnant woman, especially while she's also recording her role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

It’s nice to see her fans embracing the second pregnancy rather than piling on her for not releasing new music (outside of some devotees who beg for new tunes in her comments daily). Now, the world is counting down the days until they get to see see the new bundle of joy. Right now, Rihanna has no music releases or performances lined up as evidenced by the lack of updates on 2023 TV schedule. At this time, settling into motherhood and family life is all the pop superstar should be focusing on.