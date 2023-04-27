Rihanna Gets Candid About The Joys Of Recording For The Smurf Movie While Pregnant In Her Third Trimester: ‘I Hope This Gives Me Cool Points’
Rihanna is going to be a Smurf, and I can't wait!
Following a killer Super Bowl halftime show, and a beautiful Oscars performance, Rihanna is shocking audiences again as she announced that she'll be playing Smufette in the new Smurfs movie. The singer and actress, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy spoke excitedly about the movie coming out in 2025, and why she's been loving working on the film, saying she hopes it gives her some "cool points" from her kids.
Rihanna explained on the CinemaCon stage that she's been having a lot of fun recording the new movie, saying:
Considering Rihanna has one little kiddo, and another on the way, I'm sure they will grow up watching this fun movie, and will adore hearing their mom on screen. Plus, by, February 14, 2025, even though they'll both still be very young, they'll both likely be able to enjoy the movie.
Along with voicing Smurfette in the upcoming movie, Rihanna also announced she'll be writing and producing songs for the film.
More to come...
