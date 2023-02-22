Check Out Rihanna’s Iconic Outfits And Timeless Styles Throughout The Years

Rihanna dropped in on the Superbowl LVII Halftime Show after a 6 year stage performance hiatus
, beauty care line Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin, and family which she announced building her fashion line Savage x Fenty . Since her big break in 2005, Rihanna has been slaying on the stage with a variety of stunning fashions and hairstyles to showcase her bangin' hits. will be growing by another set of two tiny feet
Flip through this slideshow to see some of her iconic looks since she first asked Mr. DJ to turn the music up. If you missed her stage comeback last Sunday, never fear for
. you can still catch the halftime show
Rihanna performs on stage for MTV's Tempo Channel launch event 2005 Barbados, Wisconsin (Image credit: Evan Agostini / Staff) Rihanna performs for the T4 Poll Winners Party 2005, London, England (Image credit: Dave Hogan / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the World Music Awards 2005, Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Toni Anne Barson Archive / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the 13th Annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2006, Copenhagen, Denmark (Image credit: Jo Hale / Stringer) Rihanna performs at the Noble Peace Prize Concert 2006 in Oslo, Norway (Image credit: MJ Kim / Staff) Rihanna performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards in London, England (Image credit: Jo Hale / Contributor) Rihanna performs during The Dome 42 Music show in 2007, Hanover, Germany (Image credit: Thomas F. Starke / Stringer) Rihanna performs at the 2007 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Michael Caulfield / Contributor) Rihanna performs the 2007 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Mpnaco (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor) Rihanna performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008, Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor) Rihanna performs in "Girls Night Out" at Visions Nightclub 2008, Chicago, IL (Image credit: Raymond Boyd / Contributor) Rihanna performing at 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Jason Merritt / Staff) Rihanna performs in the 2009 American Music Awards Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2009 / Contributor) Rihanna performs concert at Hammerstein Ballroom New York City 2009 (Image credit: Theo Wargo / Staff) Rihanna performs on stage during ABC's Good Morning America in Time Square New York City 2009 (Image credit: George Napolitano / Contributor) Rihanna performs at the O2 Arena in London England 2012 (Image credit: Samir Hussein / Stringer) Rihanna performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Madrid Spain (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole / Staff) Rihanna performs at the 2010 American Music Awards Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2010 / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards 2011 Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Kevin Winter / Staff) Rihanna performs in the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, Las Vegas, NV (Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor) Rihanna performs on Day 2 of the V Festival at Hyland Park Chlemsford, England 2011 (Image credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the TIME 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center New York City 2012 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor) Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria Secret Fashion Show in New York City (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy / Staff) Rihanna sings at the Westfield Stratford City Christmas Lighting ceremony London, England 2012 (Image credit: Dave J Hogan / Contributor) Rihanna performs during the 55th Annual Grammy Awards 2013 Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: JOE KLAMAR / Staff) Rihanna performs Day 2 of the 2013 T in the Park, Kinross, Scottland (Image credit: Ross Gilmore / Contributor) Rihanna performs on the main stage Day 3 of the Yahoo! Wireless Festival 2013 London, England (Image credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor) Rihanna performs in Concert 2013 Sydney, Australia (Image credit: Cameron Spencer / Staff) Rihanna performs onstage during "The Concert for Valor" 2014 in Washington D.C. (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor) Rihanna performs at The Inaugural Diamond Ball presented by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation 2014 Beverly Hills, CA (Image credit: Jason Kempin / Staff) Rihanna performs for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Michael Tran / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor) Rihanna performs for the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2015 in Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Michael Tran / Contributor) Rihanna performs a concert at Whiteriver State Park 2015 in Indianapolis, IN (Image credit: Joey Foley / Contributor) Rihanna performs at Tele2 Arena in 2015, Stockholm, Sweden (Image credit: Michael Campanella / Contributor) Rihanna performs during the 2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year in Los Angeles, CA (Image credit: Tommaso Boddi / Contributor) Rihanna performs Day 3 of 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, California (Image credit: Mark Davis / Staff) Rihanna performs for 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City (Image credit: D Dipasupil / Stringer) Rihanna performs at V Festival at Hylands Park 2016 in Chelmsford, England (Image credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor) Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2023 (Image credit: Gregory Shamus / Staff)