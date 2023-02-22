Check Out Rihanna’s Iconic Outfits And Timeless Styles Throughout The Years

Rihanna dropped in on the Superbowl LVII Halftime Show after a 6 year stage performance hiatus building her fashion line Savage x Fenty , beauty care line Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin, and family which she announced will be growing by another set of two tiny feet . Since her big break in 2005, Rihanna has been slaying on the stage with a variety of stunning fashions and hairstyles to showcase her bangin' hits.

Flip through this slideshow to see some of her iconic looks since she first asked Mr. DJ to turn the music up. If you missed her stage comeback last Sunday, never fear for you can still catch the halftime show .