Check Out Rihanna’s Iconic Outfits And Timeless Styles Throughout The Years

By Sarah Zigrye
published

Rihanna’s been at werk werk werk werk werk.

Rihanna performs at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor)

Rihanna dropped in on the Superbowl LVII Halftime Show after a 6 year stage performance hiatus building her fashion line Savage x Fenty, beauty care line Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin, and family which she announced will be growing by another set of two tiny feet.  Since her big break in 2005, Rihanna has been slaying on the stage with a variety of stunning fashions and hairstyles to showcase her bangin' hits.

Flip through this slideshow to see some of her iconic looks since she first asked Mr. DJ to turn the music up.  If you missed her stage comeback last Sunday, never fear for you can still catch the halftime show.

Rihanna performs on stage for MTV's Tempo Channel launch event 2005 Barbados, Wisconsin
Rihanna performs on stage for MTV's Tempo Channel launch event 2005 Barbados, Wisconsin (Image credit: Evan Agostini / Staff)
