Rihanna Shares Topless Maternity Photos, Reflects On ‘The Magic This Body Made’ On Journey To Becoming A Mother

Mother’s Day may have passed, but that certainly doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate the power of a woman’s body and the beauty of pregnancy on the other 364 days of the year. Rihanna , who provided the world with the most epic Super Bowl pregnancy announcement in February, took some time to do just that, reflecting on her own motherhood journey ahead of the birth of her and A$AP Rocky’s second child. The “Diamonds” singer shared some jaw-dropping topless pics from a past maternity shoot, reveling in the “magic this body made.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their son RZA’s 1st birthday this month, but the little boy was still cooking in the stunning maternity photos the icon shared on Instagram, as she playfully called the snaps her “Rub on ya titties” series:

The “Rude Boy” artist has been known to rock some iconic outfits over the years , but she needed very little to make a statement in these 2022 pics. Wearing just black panties and gold jewelry that draped over her baby bump, Rihanna was absolutely glowing against the beachy backdrop.

It seems like there’s nothing the Fenty creator can’t do, and for someone who has her finger on the pulse of so many aspects of the entertainment and fashion industries, I love that she’s taking time to just enjoy being a parent and honoring what her body is capable of. The nine-time Grammy winner talked about being “obsessed” with her son, as well as a little nuts — who isn’t? — and it seems like we can look forward to more maternity shoots in the future for Baby No. 2, as she included the hashtag “to be continued.”

Rihanna is definitely tackling motherhood “like a g,” as she used possibly the biggest platform possible — the Super Bowl Halftime Show — to announce that she and partner A$AP Rocky were making RZA a big brother. In the months that followed, she treated us to a pregnant photoshoot in her underwear and sported one of the boldest looks at the Academy Awards — where she performed the song she wrote for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — in a mesh top that showed off her growing bump.

Speaking of music in film, Rihanna hopes to impress her little ones with her latest project, as she’s set to voice Smurfette in the upcoming The Smurf Movie . The artist is also a producer on the movie from Paramount Animation, and she revealed that she will write and record original songs.

With a release date of February 14, 2025, both of her children will still be pretty young when the movie hits theaters, but it seems likely she’ll win the “cool points” she wants to when they hear their mom’s voice coming out of the tiny blue creature. The premiere of that family-friendly film is still quite a ways away, giving her plenty of time to soak in every moment of her pregnancy and motherhood journey.

As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait patiently for Rihanna to bless us with more gorgeous maternity pics!