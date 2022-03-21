Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Ben Schwartz Shows How Dedicated He Is To The Sequel, Thanks To Someone Stealing His Character From A Movie Theater Display

Much of the anticipation leading up to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been building courtesy of the film’s stars (mostly, lead star Ben Schwartz’s social media campaign). He’s been hyping the sequel for months now, but in the last few weeks, he has gone all-in as the release date quickly approaches. At this point, no one can question Schwartz’s dedication to the film and its success. But a recent social media post by the Afterparty star exemplified how much of a priority the anticipated follow-up has become to him.

Schwartz’s pride for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 knew no bounds even outside of social media. The actor showcased his dedication to the sequel in an Instagram post. After seeing a movie theater display’s Sonic cardboard cutout had been stolen, Ben Schwartz took it upon himself to replace the cutout in the standee. In true Schwartz fashion, he didn’t just find or request another cutout but added himself to the display. To see how the Space Force star filled in for his character, check his funny post below.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star didn’t want moviegoers to miss out on the chance to see Sonic so he stepped in for the blue video game icon. Imagine seeing Ben Schwartz just posing in your local movie theater lobby. That must’ve been a sight for many Sonic fans. His expression alone should’ve warranted some fan frenzy. It just showed how proud the actor is to portray the blue hedgehog as a fan of the games himself. It’s nice to know a film lead is as invested in such a beloved character and its lore as the fanbase is. The photo hinted at a possible ramping up or more sightings of the Schwartz hype train.

There’s so much more to look forward to from the Sonic star and his co-stars in the upcoming sequel. Sonic 2 director Jeff Fowler already teased more possible easter eggs in the film outside of Tails and Eggman’s signature vehicles. Fans can expect certain zones and imagery to make their cinematic debut. But if all the aesthetics don’t fit into the Sonic sequel, fans can look forward to more of the blue hedgehog’s adventures with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and a Knuckles TV series in development. Of course, there’s a wealth of Sonic storylines fans would like to see adapted for the emerging franchise.

If Schwartz’s social media hype wasn’t enough, Jim Carrey’s Eggman unleashing his new powers in the final trailer made the film a must-see in 2022. Thankfully, fans will get to see Schwartz’s Sonic and the cast return (with some new additions) when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters on Apr. 8. Sonic 2 is just one of the multiple upcoming movies Schwartz has coming out in 2022.