Rob Lowe Fully Embraces The Dad Pun As 9-1-1: Lone Star Goes Back Into Production, And His Sons Call Him Out

Filming has started on the fourth season of Fox first responder drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. Ready as ever to be getting back into the swing of things is Rob Lowe, and he brought out a dad joke to prove that he fits the parental role both on screen and off. And of course, his real-life sons couldn’t help but to call him out for it.

Not much is known about what's going down in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4, aside from the anticipated Tarlos wedding or the possibility of a 9-1-1 crossover. While fans wait for answers there, Rob Lowe posted a pretty fun photo to Instagram. It looks like one of the first episodes of the season will take place at a fair, and that’s not the only thing that’s on fire -- as Lowe embraced a double whammy of a dad joke:

Not only is the caption on brand for Lone Star, considering that Rob Lowe portrays a fire captain, but it's also a punny take on Alicia Keys’ popular song, “Girl On Fire.” It’s hilariously bad, but that’s how just about all dad jokes are. Obviously, the actor’s own sons had to comment, with Lowe’s eldest son, Matthew, wondering if this was his dad’s way of trying to be like one of the cool kids by captioning a post with song lyrics:

Is this a bad attempt at a song lyrics caption 😂😂

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe’s other son, John Owen, simply did not have the words for what his dad posted, and his response is quite funny:

This is awful. I have no clever comment.

It’s always nice and funny to see that no matter how famous someone gets, they can still take the time to embarrass their children and come up with A+ puns. Rob Lowe has always been close to his family, as proven by the fact that there was even a family affair on Lone Star, when his brother, Chad, guest starred. Not only that, but Lowe and John Owen also co-created Netflix series Unstable. Surely his family enjoys working with him, even if the dad jokes become too much.

In addition to working together on Netflix and 9-1-1: Lone Star, the Lowe boys also went ghost hunting once upon a time. It makes me wonder just how many dad jokes the celebrity parent has cracked while spending time with his children and how many drafts of social media posts he's made while trying to craft the perfect pun. I'm sure he'll bring some of that humor to the new season of the hit drama -- as a way to keep things light amid the turmoil.

9-1-1: Lone Star isn't set to return to Fox until midseason, meaning it’s going to be some time until we are reunited with Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand once again. Luckily, the first three seasons are now streamable with a Hulu subscription so if you need more Rob Lowe in your life, head there!