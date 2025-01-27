Rocky And Creed Fans Shouldn't Sleep On This Acclaimed Boxing Anime On Netflix

I've long maintained that when it comes to the best boxing movies, you can't go wrong with the Rocky and Creed franchises. Both embody the thrill of the sport and give us hopeful protagonists to root for, and it's hard to find another series that matches the same level of optimism and fun in a series. With that said, I found a new anime series with my Netflix subscription, and if you aren't watching Hajime No Ippo on the platform, you're missing out.

Adapted from the original manga by George Morikawa, Hajime No Ippo follows a young high schooler who struggles with bullying at his school. He joins a boxing gym to gain confidence and quickly learns he has a natural ability for the sport. Sound enticing? Well, strap in because I'm going to drive home why this is a must-watch on one of the best streaming services out there.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hajime No Ippo Is An Inspirational Underdog Story That Rocky And Creed Fans Should Appreciate

Some of the best sports movies lean on an underdog story, and Ippo Makunouchi fits the bill perfectly. A loner at his high school, he's bullied mercilessly and told he smells like earthworms due to helping his mother with their family fishing business before school each morning. His life changes on a dime when a professional fighter, Mamoru Takumura, steps in and helps him amid a beating.

Desperate to learn about the world of boxing, Ippo follows Takumura to his gym and begins rigorous exercises to learn the fundamentals of boxing. His dedication and surprising power catch the eye of gym owner and retired boxer Genji Kamogawa, who takes a chance on Ippo, believing he has what it takes to become a professional in the Japanese circuit.

The journey isn't easy, but Hajime No Ippo leans on exactly what makes the best Rocky and Creed movies so great. Ippo's tireless dedication and commitment pay off, and what begins as slowly gaining the admiration of his peers has a chance to escalate as he gets closer to making his way as a professional fighter. I don't want to spoil the story for those who have yet to check it out, but it's a wild ride filled with fun and excitement.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Has Gained Acclaim Over The Years For Its Realistic Portrayal Of Boxing And Techniques

While the Rocky and Creed movies are great, I would say Hajime No Ippo tops both in one key way. This series has gained widespread acclaim over the years for the way it explains and highlights the realities of boxing, from injuries to the techniques and training that go into every match. Viewers will learn all about the various boxing styles, types of punches, and exercises required to prevent long-term injury to a fighter.

It may sound dry to the reader, but I can assure you it's a fascinating and in-depth look into boxing that the casual viewer may never know otherwise. Ippo spends his time doing "road work" (a mixture of distance pavement running and boxing exercises) and developing his back muscles rather than the romantic imagery of punching raw meat in a frozen locker.

I don't mean this as a knock toward Rocky either, because in a feature film, there's simply not enough time to go through all the nuances of becoming a professional boxer. With three seasons and 127 episodes to get through, Hajime No Ippo has the time to tackle the ins and outs of boxing.

Boxers from around the country join in on the fun, and Ippo is put to the challenge by boxers with their own stories and challenges that they've faced on their way to the top.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ippo Is As Easy To Cheer For As Rocky And Creed

While Hajime No Ippo isn't a recent release, it is housed on the same platform as some of our picks for the best anime of 2024. It's worth a watch for all of the reasons mentioned above, but I endorse it mainly because its main character, Ippo Makunouchi, is just so easy to root for. He's such a humble and kind-spirited young man, and his determination to become the greatest fighter he can be is inspiring on many levels.

It also helps that the anime hits on Ippo's personal life just as much as his boxing career. Each fight is predicated by some news about what he's dealing with in school, or with romance, or with his mother's fishing business. Much like in real life, professional athletes have to balance what's going on in their own lives and not just what's happening when they compete.

I would say how they differ is that Ippo Makunouchi is much younger than Rocky Balboa or Adonis Creed, so there's a lot of difference in the way the story is told as more of a coming-of-age tale. It's only fair warning to note there's a bit of raunch to be found in the show as well, and while it only pops up occasionally, it can be a bit jarring if not outright hilarious when it does come up. Certainly more raunchy than anything found in the aforementioned movies, which generally try to lean more towards being a family affair in comparison.

Anime, and animation in general, isn't everyone's thing. I totally understand that. I will say, though if you're hungry for a solid boxing story and have watched all the Rocky movies on streaming many times, I can't recommend this series enough. It has heart, solid action, and all the information you could ever want about the world of boxing jammed into one show. And anime fans who haven't checked it out yet, what are you doing? Get on it now!

As mentioned, find Hajime No Ippo's three seasons over on Netflix. The platform is home to a lot of quality anime worth checking out, and has been investing in making live-action adaptations of some of the best titles out there. So, watch this series, and maybe stick around for something like the much-anticipated return of One Piece Season 2!