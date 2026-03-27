I Can't Wait For The Every Summer After Show. What We Know About The Carley Fortune Adaptation

Ever since I read Every Summer After, I’ve been dying for a book-to-screen adaptation of it. Carley Fortune’s novel is so sweet and summery, and it felt perfect for a TV series. Well, now it’s getting one over on Amazon. So, seeing as its premiere is well on its way, let’s discuss what we know about this adaptation that's using the new title: Every Year After.

When Every Year After Will Be Released, And How You Can Watch It

(Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

To keep things short and sweet, Every Year After will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on June 10. All eight episodes will drop at one time. So, get ready for a good summer binge.

You’ll be able to do that summer binge with an Amazon Prime subscription .

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Every Year After Is An Adaptation Of Carley Fortune's Novel, Every Summer After

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

If I had to pick two tropes for the book Every Summer After, it’d be friends-to-lovers and second-chance romance. In this story, childhood friends, Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek, fall in love as they grow up. However, when Percy makes a massive mistake, they spend a decade not talking.

That all ends, though, when Percy is called back to Barry’s Bay. She can’t avoid Sam, and in the present, they’re both forced to reckon with the mistakes they made and their undeniable connection.

This story is told through a dual timeline as we see their summers growing up together in this lake town, while they grapple with their past in the present. Overall, it’s a wonderful story about first love and redemption that I cannot wait to see on screen.

Was $19 now $9.07 at Amazon If you are looking to read Every Summer After before Every Year After comes out, you can get a paperback edition of the book on Amazon for $9.07.

Every Year After Cast

(Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

At the heart of Every Year After will be our lead couple, Percy and Sam. However, there are a few other noteworthy characters in this story, too, most notably, Sam’s older brother Charlie. So, without further ado, here is a breakdown of who is playing these three characters as well as a list of other important cast members.

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Sadie Soverall – Percy Fraser

(Image credit: Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX)

Sadie Soverall will lead the cast of Every Year After by playing Percy, our main female character who shares a beautiful love story with Sam and returns to Barry’s Bay to face her past head-on.

Before taking on this romance series, Soverall starred in two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga as Beatrix, which you can stream with a Netflix subscription . She also appeared in the movies Saltburn and Arcadian.

Matt Cornett – Sam Florek

(Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

Matt Cornett, who you might recognize from his days on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription ), will be taking on the role of Sam. The actor playing our main male lead also worked on Summer of 69 and Zombies 3. Now, he’ll steal all our hearts as the doctor who fell in love with Percy as they grew up.

Michael Bradway – Charlie Florek

(Image credit: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Since 2019, Michael Bradway has been consistently acting in shorts, and he made his feature film debut in 2025 with the movie Marked Men, which was followed by the film Safe House. He also appeared in 17 episodes of Chicago Fire .

Now, we’ll get to see him as Sam’s older brother, Charlie. This character is a bros bro, for sure; however, he also cares deeply for his family. And, it’s worth noting that if Every Year After is a hit, it’s possible that One Golden Summer could be adapted next, which could see Bradway take on the leading role.

Other Notable Cast Members

Aurora Perrineau as Chantal

Abigail Cowen as Delilah

Joseph Chiu as Jordie

Elisha Cuthbert as Sue

Every Year After Was Filmed In Canada (Which Is Very Important)

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

One of my favorite things about Carley Fortune’s books is her settings. They are so vital to the story, and as you read, you get transported into various Canadian towns. In the case of Every Summer After, we get to spend time by the lake of Barry’s Bay, which is the town Sam and Charlie grew up in, and Percy visited every summer with her family.

Much like the book, this setting will be vital to the show. So, the show was filmed in in Canada, specifically in and around Vancouver and on Bowen Island. This was something Fortune wanted to stay faithful to, via Elle , and to that point, showrunner Amy B. Harris told the outlet:

Her stories always are about her Canadian life and the worlds that she loves and knows. It was very important that it not be generic, like, ‘Oh, this could be anywhere.’ No, [Barry’s Bay] is a Canadian town. It’s not the Hamptons; it’s this very beautiful, down-to-earth, grounded place.

So, as you can see, it was very important for Every Year After to be filmed in Canada, and that should be on full display too when this show comes out.

What Could Happen In Every Year After Season 2?

(Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

You should all be thrilled to learn that the Florek brothers’ stories do not end with Every Summer After. Last year, Carley Fortune released a book called One Golden Summer, which tells Charlie’s love story. So, if Every Year After were to continue, I’d hope they do so by adapting Fortune’s second book about this family.

Thankfully, Harris told Elle that if they get a Season 2, that’s what will sort of happen. While she emphasized that Sam and Percy will always be “the spine and soul of the show,” she also plans to “take a lot” from One Golden Summer if they get to go forward.

In Bridgerton fashion, Every Summer After and One Golden Summer are two books about the same family that technically make a series. OGS follows Charlie after the events of his brother’s book, as he meets Alice, a photographer who returns to Barry’s Bay for the first time since her vacation there as a teenager to spend time with her grandmother.

It’s such a sweet story about Charlie and Alice as they heal together and find themselves during One Golden Summer. To be honest, this book is my favorite one Fortune has written, so if Every Year After is renewed, I’d love to see its sequel adapted.

Was $19 now $9.98 at Amazon You can get One Golden Summer, which is a follow-up to Every Summer After, on Amazon for $9.98. Then, you'll be ready if they decide to adapt this book next.

While We Wait For Every Year After

(Image credit: Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Now, considering we still have a while to wait before Every Year After hits our screens, allow me to give you a crash course in romance. From shows to books, if you are looking for something to hold you over until June 10, I’ve got you covered:

Shows

Want a show that lives in the same streaming home as Every Year After and captures that summer energy and romance perfectly?

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime

If you are looking for yearning and some spice:

Heated Rivalry on HBO Max

Bridgerton on Netflix

For YA romance:

Maxton Hall - Amazon Prime

Sex Education - Netflix

Books

If you’re looking for a story set in Canada with some incredible romance:

Every Summer After and One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (or anything else she has written, like This Summer Will Be Different, Meet Me By The Lake and her upcoming book One Perfect Storm)

The Game Changers Series by Rachel Reid (which includes Heated Rivalry)

This Spells Love by Kate Robb

If you want a story about friends becoming lovers that takes place over the course of years:

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry (which is also a movie now on Netflix)

Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde (or any book in her Windy City Series)

If you are looking for immaculate summer vibes:

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan

Now, you have plenty to do as we wait for the release of Every Year After.

Then, on June 10, make sure you have that Amazon Prime subscription ready. That’s when this highly anticipated show will premiere, and we’ll finally get to take one long-awaited trip to Barry’s Bay with Sam, Percy and co.