Royal Rumble 2022: Breaking Down All Of The Matches Announced For The WWE Event

The WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022 is right around the corner, which means we’re well on the road to WrestleMania 38. The upcoming pay-per-view event has a huge impact on WrestleMania, as many of the matches that occur there solidify storylines in the months leading to the big event. The case seems to be the same this year, as Superstars head to St. Louis for what could be a career-changing opportunity.

The Royal Rumbles are, of course, the premier event of the pay-per-view, but there are plenty of other things happening that should keep one of the biggest nights in WWE just as big as ever. Here’s what those who tune in or attend the big event should expect from the evening, and a breakdown of the big matches happening.

WWE Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship as a last-minute entrant during the Day 1 pay-per-view wasn’t expected, but it gave fans a match they’ve wanted for some time now. Bobby Lashley put up some big hits on Lesnar and, in the process, earned himself a title shot. Lesnar doesn’t seem the least bit concerned about Lashley in terms of competition, and has continually disrespected the wrestler on Monday Night Raw. For that, Lashley promised he’d hand Lesnar the shortest title reign of his career at the WWE’s Royal Rumble and become a champion once again.

Men’s Royal Rumble

The thirty-man Royal Rumble event is a career achievement for the winner and a real opportunity to better their standing in the main roster. The winner of the Royal Rumble gets a world title shot at WrestleMania, which is not an opportunity easily obtained for some talent. It’s also an event where surprise entrants and celebrities often appear , such as this year’s known celebrity entrant Johnny Knoxville. At the moment, there are twenty-two men declared for the 2022 Royal Rumble:

Omos

Randy Orton

Riddle

Otis

Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Kevin Owens

Big E

AJ Styles

Damian Priest

Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

All of these men will vie for a chance to win the Royal Rumble, as well as eight other entrants whose identities we don't know yet. Granted, there are rumblings of NXT superstars and even a former wrestling legend attending, but nothing confirmed so far. There’s even talk that the WWE may open the “forbidden door” and invite wrestlers from other promotions to compete, though we’ve yet to see that happen in the men’s lineup.

Women’s Royal Rumble

The 30-woman Women’s Royal Rumble goes down in the same way the men’s event does, though things are a bit different this time around. The big change in 2022 is that SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair is in the event and hopes to win, so that she can choose her opponent for WrestleMania. Flair and twenty other women are confirmed for the event so far:

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Lita

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Dana Brooke

Natalya

Mickie James

Tamina

Shayna Baszler

Summer Rae

Aliyah

Shotzi

The Women’s Royal Rumble match already has a few surprising entrants announced, like the Bella Twins and former superstar Michelle McCool. One especially interesting entrant is Mickie James (who was released from WWE in 2021 along with many others), who currently works for another promotion and publicly spoke out against the company after receiving her belongings in a trash bag following her release.

As far as unnamed participants, it seems like Alexa Bliss might return during the women’s match with an old identity , and there are strong rumblings that Ronda Rousey could make an appearance , as well. Whether that happens, we’ll just need to wait and see and learn which superstar will change their fate and get an opportunity at WrestleMania.

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns’ missed out on his Day 1 pay-per-view match with Brock Lesnar due to a COVID diagnosis, and some may say he dodged a bullet in the process. Others might argue he’s in just as bad of a position now, as he needs to defeat Seth Rollins to retain his Universal title. Rollins might not have the strength and power of Lesnar, but he’s shown over the years he’s about as skilled in the ring as he is skilled at fixing matches in his favor. Rollins already managed to get Reigns’ cousins, The Usos, banned from ringside, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he can tip the scales further in his favor. This could be Reigns’ biggest challenge as champion yet.

WWE Raw Women's Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Doudrop started her run in the WWE playing second banana to Eva Marie, but now Eva Marie is out of WWE, and Doudrop is rapidly rising through the ranks of the main roster. It’s all led to a title shot against “The Man” Becky Lynch, which will be a true test of Doudrop’s abilities. Both women seem confident, though it’s worth noting that Lynch has the accolades to back up most of her smack talk. Doudrop hasn’t taken the taunts lying down, however, and she’s already proven herself as a dominant force in the ring. Perhaps the Royal Rumble 2022 will be her shot to prove she’s one of the brand’s top talents, and will give Lynch a humbling fall from grace after her controversial rise as champion.

Edge/Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz/Maryse

Beth Phoenix stepped away from the NXT commentary team, and it didn’t take long at all to understand why. Fast forward to now, and she’s appearing in the ring alongside her husband Edge, and they’re set to take on another WWE wrestling power couple, The Miz and Maryse. No titles are on the line for this match, but it’s beyond fair to say the stakes are high, as the tension between the two built for weeks ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble. This one feels like an easy win for Edge and Beth Phoenix, but Miz didn’t gain a reputation as one of WWE’s greatest heels for no reason. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he and Maryse have something up their sleeves that will drastically even the odds in the big match.