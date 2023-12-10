After It Was Rumored That Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Hire Jennifer Hudson Sister Act 3, Some Fans Didn't Seem Too Happy

There are plenty of legacy sequels that have long been sitting in development hell, and one of them is Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3. The production has been in the works for years now, and it’s seen plenty of starts and stops during that time. Now, the production seems to be moving forward for real, though, with Goldberg overseeing the work. Rumors have been swirling around the long-awaited follow-up and, per the latest, the View co-host wants Jennifer Hudson to be a part of the movie. Following that, however, it looks like there are some fans who aren’t too keen on the notion of that happening.

Based on the official updates she’s shared about the production, one gets the feeling that Whoopi Goldberg is putting a lot of time and effort into making this threequel. She’s remained relatively mum when it comes to who she’d like in the movie but, per a report, the previously mentioned star is on her radar. A source for DailyMail.com made that claim and also shared the specific reason why Goldberg apparently wants the talk show host for the film:

One person that Whoopi would like to add to the film is Jennifer Hudson, especially after seeing what Jennifer did with the character when she did Sister Act for Halloween last year on her show. It would be a no-brainer to get Jennifer, Whoopi would really love for that to happen.

On paper, this sounds like a match made in heaven for the musical movie. The actress and singer is incredibly talented and has a powerful voice. She, of course, showcased her powerful pipes during her stint on American Idol in 2004 (and even Paula Abdul was “pissed” when she was eliminated). Her career didn’t end there, though, as she eventually landed a role in Dreamgirls and earned critical acclaim as well as an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. And if you need any more evidence of her abilities, before her death, Aretha Franklin picked the star for the eventual biopic centered around her life, Respect. Overall, the Chi-Raq alum certainly has the credentials, so it’s a bit surprising that some don’t seem to be down for her allegedly being circled for a role.

The rumor was shared by The Jasmine Brand on its Instagram page, and various users flooded the comments. There were more than a few people who appeared to like the idea of Jennifer Hudson being cast in Sister Act 3. One person wrote “absolutely yes,” while another said that Hudson would “be perfect!!!” However, you may be surprised by just how many people seemed opposed. You can take a look at the some of the comments listed below:

We asked for Lauryn & KeKe dammit. - yeahimfamous

She’ll take it, she likes to scream and holla. - arkasis

Jennifer Hudson can’t sing so she’ll totally ruin the films franchise ‼️ - rasheenas_show

No!!! I don’t wanna hear her screaming 🙀- therealsangee84

She not a comedic actress though .. - trel8787

Please don’t. - fcooper78

It was reported in 2018 that Sister Act 3 would be released on the then-unnamed Disney+, with Whoopi Goldberg returning as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence. At the time, it was also said that the Oscar winner would produce the movie alongside Tyler Perry. SA3 reportedly took a massive step forward in 2021 when Tim Federle was tapped to direct and Madhuri Shekar was hired to pen the script. The cast of the film is uncertain at this point but, at the very least, Goldberg wants co-star Maggie Smith to return as Reverend Mother. KeKe Palmer also pitched herself during an appearance on The View, and Goldberg’s response seemed to indicate that she and Perry were giving it thought.

Two points should be mentioned here. First and foremost, this Jennifer Hudson report should be taken with a massive grain of salt at this point. Secondly, everyone is entitled to their opinion so, while some may not agree, you (ideally) want to respect someone’s point of view. What I’ll say is that it would be interesting if Hudson were to be cast in the movie, and I’ll be watching to see whether that actually pans out.