Rumors Swirled Millie Bobby Brown Turned Down Millions For A Stranger Things Spin-off. The Writers Have Responded

While Netflix has a ton of original content, there are a few projects that stand out as true mega hits. Stranger Things is in that category, and is by far the most popular series of the streaming service. A rumor recently circulated that Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown had turned down a whopping $10 million deal to reprise her role in a spin-off. And now the Stranger Things writers have responded to this report.

The first season of Stranger Things made Millie Bobby Brown into an instant superstar, and she's been keeping busy with a ton of projects on top of her schedule playing everyone's favorite telekinetic girl. But Brown's name has also been the subject of a number of rumors as a result of this fame, most recently regarding a spin-off. The chatter online got so loud that the official Stranger Things writers Twitter responded, saying:

Yeah there’s nothing in this article that is true. Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!

Well, they certainly didn't mince words. It looks like Millie Bobby Brown wasn't in fact offered millions of dollars to star in a Stranger Things spin-off. What's more, those who are close to production are even claiming that the whole story was just a case of clickbait.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown's $10 million deal was just a rumor, although fans are definitely curious about how Stranger Things will end things in its final season. That rumor originated from a story by the Daily Mail, which claimed that Brown turned down the deal so she could branch out as an actress. But apparently that wasn't the case at all. I have to wonder what other rumors the Stranger Things writers might shoot down before the fifth and final season premiers of Netflix.

The wait between season of Stranger Things are notoriously painful for the rabid fanbase, which is eager to return to Hawkins sooner rather than later. Season 4 fired on all cylinders, with an expansive story that included a Russian Prison, a group trip to the Upside Down (RIP Eddie), and Eleven getting back her powers. And smart money says the Duffer Brothers and company are going to once again rip out our hearts for their final installment on Netflix.

Narratively, the stakes for Stranger Things 5 couldn't be much higher. While the group is back together in Hawkins, the fate of the town itself seems precarious. In the final moments of the Season 5 finale, we saw as the barrier between Hawkins and the Upside Down seemed to fade away, finally revealing the supernatural nature of the town. Add in Max's near death experience and hospital stay, and you've got a recipe for an emotional story.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming in their entirety on Netflix. While we wait for Season 5, be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch. As for Millie Bobby Brown, it certainly seems like the sky's the limit for her career.