Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot Describe Their Red Notice Co-Star The Rock And It Gets All Sorts Of Weird

Netflix’s upcoming movie Red Notice has a remarkable cast . Any movie that co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot is going to be one worth checking out, and with the new trailer that just hit yesterday , the movie looks like it could be a lot of fun. It also seems that the three co-stars had a lot of fun making the movie together, and both Reynolds and Gadot have very nice things to say about Johnson, though the compliments are getting a little weird.

Gal Gadot was recently profiled in Elle and the Wonder Woman actress talked a bit about her time making Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson. According to Gadot, The Rock is a really nice guy, though the particular way she decides to convey that idea is...a bit strange. Gadot says of Dwayne Johnson...

He’s a gigantic rock with the softest, sweet heart. It’s like butter from within.

I for one cannot read the words “it’s like butter” without hearing them in the voice of Mike Myers from Saturday Night Live in the ‘90s, which makes the whole thing extra weird. Having said that, it’s one thing to say that Dwayne Johnson, who could bench press most other human beings, is actually a really nice guy with a good heart, but comparing his insides to butter is an odd choice.

And Dwayne Johnson certainly does seem like he’s a really nice guy. I’ve interviewed him and he’s quite friendly and within his social media presence he certainly presents himself as much more down to earth than you might expect the biggest movie star in the world to be. And we want our favorite celebrities to also be great people. It is nice to hear from people who know them behind the scenes that they really are decent people.

But Gal Gadot isn’t the only member of the Red Notice cast to find a really odd metaphor to describe The Rock. Reynolds is also quoted in the piece on Gal Gadot, and he compliments her ability to face down Johnson in the movie. Although, his description of Dwayne Johnson is about as far from “butter” as you can get. Reynolds said...

She can go toe to toe with pretty much anybody, even a skin-covered mountain like Dwayne Johnson.

Hearing Ryan Reynolds find unique ways to describe The Rock is, at the very least, not unexpected. Reynolds sense of humor is one of the things fan love about him and he’s always got a funny line at hand when talking about just about anything. To be fair, when you look like Dwayne Johnson, you’re probably pretty used to comments about your physique. The man has been in incredible shape for the entirety of his public life and jokes about how superhuman he looks are frequently part of the movies that he’s in as well.

Red Notice hits Netflix next month.