SEAL Team Star Knows Fans Are Hoping For Davis And Sonny To Hook Up, And Shares Reaction To The Writers Revealing Where Things Go Next

The first two episodes of SEAL Team's final season are now available for those with a Paramount+ subscription to stream. While this particular entry on the 2024 TV schedule is only just getting started, the table has been set for a sweet send-off season. From the aftermath of the shocking Season 6 finale to the continuing effects that Clay’s death has on Sonny and the rest of Bravo and everything in between, there's a lot to consider. Speaking of Sonny, his relationship with Davis has also been a hot topic, and Toni Trucks revealed her reaction to the writers filling her in on that.

Throughout the first six seasons of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama, Toni Trucks’ Lisa Davis and A.J. Buckley’s Sonny Quinn have clearly had feelings for each other. Yet nothing ever seems to work out for them, either because of their personal lives, professional obligations or both. Trucks spoke to Us Weekly about the fan-favorite “couple,” revealing she’s known for a little while just how things will go down between Lisa and Sonny:

I had my own feelings about what should happen with them. But I let the writers take the reins. They always had a vision for that romance. Even when they presented it to me, I was like, ‘This is going to be big.’

There are only 10 episodes in the final season of SEAL Team, meaning there isn’t a whole lot of time to introduce a new-ish concept and properly build them up and play into the fan service. But I'll say that Toni Trucks' tease is enough to get me excited. "Big" is a strong adjective, and the fact that she used it after reacting to the plans for Davis and Quinn could mean that fans are in for some massive developments.

Even though Sonny and Davis have yet to actually get together, Toni Trucks clearly knows that fans want it. She couldn’t give out specifics surrounding the pair's path forward, unfortunately, but she did deliver a promise that's good enough for me right now:

I am so touched that it’s the No. 1 thing that people want to talk to me about when they stop me. And we’re really giving them something to root for. Fans won’t be disappointed [and] that push and pull is present in this season. It’s a little bit of a nail bite around how it turns out.

With Davis’ new job, it might be hard for her to spend more time with Sonny and the rest of Bravo. Still, they are a surrogate family, and bonds like theirs are hard to break. Things are still a bit awkward between her and Sonny, so this may actually be for the better, at least for now. It’s hard to tell what will happen between them, but I'm confident that since this is the final season, the writers -- alongside Toni Trucks and A.J. Buckley -- are going to send the characters off on a high note.

Given that SEAL Team is one of many shows ending or canceled in 2024, it's going to be sad to say goodbye to the series in just a matter of weeks. These final installments will hopefully be filled to the brim with action and drama, some of which will surely involve Davis and Sonny. Fans can tune in to new episodes, which debut on Sundays on Paramount.