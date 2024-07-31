SEAL Team’s Toni Trucks Explains How Davis’ New Job Will Impact Her Role In The Final Season
Things are changing.
The final season of SEAL Team is right around the corner and, with just a handful of episodes left to wrap up Bravo’s story, there's still much to cover. In addition to the aftermath of the Season 6 finale cliffhanger, there's also the continuing blossoming romance between Sonny Quinn and Lisa Davis, And, of course, there's also the matter of Davis’ brand new job. Now, ahead of the premiere, Toni Trucks is previewing how her character's new gig will impact the season.
Toni Trucks has portrayed Lisa Davis since the beginning of the military-centered drama, and the character has had a few different roles since then. She was a Logistics Specialist First Class then Ensign before moving up to a DEVGRU Intelligence Officer for Bravo. The Lieutenant Junior Grade will once again be diving into a new position, and Trucks tells TV Insider that it's going to change the character's dynamics with her comrades:
Davis has grown quite close to Bravo and is part of the found family they've formed. She’s always advocating for them and making sure that they’re as safe and protected as can be when they’re out on a mission and getting the cover they need. It hasn’t always been easy, but it does sound like this new role could be just what she and Bravo need while at the same time, maybe the complete opposite.
The element that makes Bravo arguably the best SEAL team is that they are basically a family, they’re brothers. And, with Davis part of that brood as well, there's an added layer of sentimentality. Just like with the first six seasons, the dynamics are sure to be complicated and that could spell trouble for viewers' favorite characters. Toni Trucks also revealed that Davis will be doing a lot of balancing, and it’s nothing that fans haven’t seen before:
With the upcoming seventh season being the last season of SEAL Team, one would expect that Bravo missions will be a bit more intense than usual and that the stakes will be quite high. It already sounds like there will be some struggles, and that’s just with Davis and her relationship with the team. Hopefully, through all of these likely complicated scenarios, she does end up really liking her role and continues to maintain a strong bond with the allies she's known for years now.
Those with a Paramount+ subscription can tune in to the Season 7 premiere of SEAL Team on Sunday, August 11 amid the 2024 TV schedule. There seems to be a lot to look forward to.
