SEAL Team’s Toni Trucks Explains How Davis’ New Job Will Impact Her Role In The Final Season

The final season of SEAL Team is right around the corner and, with just a handful of episodes left to wrap up Bravo’s story, there's still much to cover. In addition to the aftermath of the Season 6 finale cliffhanger, there's also the continuing blossoming romance between Sonny Quinn and Lisa Davis, And, of course, there's also the matter of Davis’ brand new job. Now, ahead of the premiere, Toni Trucks is previewing how her character's new gig will impact the season.

Toni Trucks has portrayed Lisa Davis since the beginning of the military-centered drama, and the character has had a few different roles since then. She was a Logistics Specialist First Class then Ensign before moving up to a DEVGRU Intelligence Officer for Bravo. The Lieutenant Junior Grade will once again be diving into a new position, and Trucks tells TV Insider that it's going to change the character's dynamics with her comrades:

I think the new role that she has makes her job more impactful but also makes the dynamics a little bit more tricky for her. I think that Davis’ dream has been to be in a position that is really directly impacting warfighter safety and, particularly Bravo team, how can I keep them as safe as possible for global reasons and also for selfish reasons. And I think that this new position is helpful and also makes things more complicated, but it’s exciting for her ultimately. In the beginning, it’s not the cakewalk or the dream job that she thought it was going to be. She was like, this is going to be exactly what I wanted. And then it’s like, be careful what you wish for.

Davis has grown quite close to Bravo and is part of the found family they've formed. She’s always advocating for them and making sure that they’re as safe and protected as can be when they’re out on a mission and getting the cover they need. It hasn’t always been easy, but it does sound like this new role could be just what she and Bravo need while at the same time, maybe the complete opposite.

The element that makes Bravo arguably the best SEAL team is that they are basically a family, they’re brothers. And, with Davis part of that brood as well, there's an added layer of sentimentality. Just like with the first six seasons, the dynamics are sure to be complicated and that could spell trouble for viewers' favorite characters. Toni Trucks also revealed that Davis will be doing a lot of balancing, and it’s nothing that fans haven’t seen before:

And I think that’s going to be, I think it’s safe to say, a theme that’s going to continue to come up this season, is that balance between duty and loyalty and how she’s going to navigate the people that she considers to be absolute family and also the job that she takes really seriously. That is her pride and joy.

With the upcoming seventh season being the last season of SEAL Team, one would expect that Bravo missions will be a bit more intense than usual and that the stakes will be quite high. It already sounds like there will be some struggles, and that’s just with Davis and her relationship with the team. Hopefully, through all of these likely complicated scenarios, she does end up really liking her role and continues to maintain a strong bond with the allies she's known for years now.

Those with a Paramount+ subscription can tune in to the Season 7 premiere of SEAL Team on Sunday, August 11 amid the 2024 TV schedule. There seems to be a lot to look forward to.