SEAL Team Star Knows Fans Want Sonny And Davis Romance, Explains Why Things Are Complicated When Season 7 Kicks Off

The final season of SEAL Team is quickly approaching, which means Paramount+ subscribers will soon be able to feast their eyes on the show's last few installments. It may be hard for some fans to say goodbye to the military-centered show, but there will be much to look forward to in Season 7. That's especially true following the Season 6 finale cliffhanger that saw Bravo and many other SEALs confessing their traumas and illnesses. Something else that fans can hopefully look forward to is the blossoming romance between Sonny and Davis, but it may not be so easy.

Since practically the beginning of the series, it’s been clear that there's something brewing between A.J. Buckley’s Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks’ Lisa Davis. They’ve had quite a complicated relationship over the past several seasons, and fans more than ever want them to finally have their happy ending. While speaking with TV Insider, Trucks admitted that she knows viewers want the two characters together but, when Season 7 kicks off, they won’t exactly be lovers:

[They’re] in a place that is deeply tied but platonic. And, of course, we won’t disappoint the fans by taking them on a bit of a rollercoaster.

Of course, it's more than clear to see that Sonny and Davis care for each other and share an attraction, but there have just been one too many obstacles halting a real romance between them. While it’s bound to happen since this is the final season, it sounds like fans may have to wait a little later into the season for it to happen. There's a good reason as to why they haven’t officially gotten together yet, as Toni Trucks shared:

It’s so hard with them. They’re just like a moth to a flame. But it goes back to that [balance] of duty and loyalty, right? Davis would love nothing more than to be with Sonny, and I think vice versa. But Sonny can’t conceive of doing anything other than being on Bravo. And Davis could never conceive of lying so profoundly in her work to make a romance happen. It would be too personal. It’d be taking care of herself in a way that she’s not able to.

That doesn’t mean that love is completely out of the question for them, yet there are other plot threads that need to be addressed, of course. Bravo has gone through a lot over the last few seasons, most notably the shocking and tragic loss of Clay Spenser, which hit Sonny and the rest of the team very hard. There’s also no telling what the fallout will be from the earth-shattering confession made in the finale. All of that aside though, Davis and Sonny will still be having some fun in the midst of their high-stakes missions, as the trailer revealed a very sweet moment between them. Check it out:

A Sonny and Davis dancing scene should be enough to keep fans hopeful about a potential romance amid the final season. Of course, there's no specific context for that scene or how exactly it comes into play. Unfortunately, Toni Trucks couldn’t really say much about it, though she did drop a tease:

It’s a moment that will definitely leave them and audiences wanting.

As one of the many shows ending or canceled in 2024, SEAL Team will have some subplots to wrap up. It already sounds like there will be some Sonny and Davis moments that fans will want to keep their eyes on. And, hopefully, some of those moments will only further cement their romantic relationship rather than their platonic relationship. Season 7 will likely feature an emotional final batch of episodes, and it’s going to be both entertaining and intriguing to see what happens with Sonny, Davis, and the rest of Bravo. The season premiere debuts on Sunday, August 11 on Paramount+ amid the 2024 TV schedule.