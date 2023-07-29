As Netflix's Heartstopper Season 2 Approaches, Kit Connor And Joe Locke Weigh In On Whether Charlie And Nick Will Be Together In 20 Years
Nick and Charlie forever!
Season 2 of Heartstopper is quickly approaching, and soon, we’ll finally find out what lies ahead for one of our favorite LGBTQ+ YA couples, Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. However, there are still a few more days before the next installment of the Netflix hit drops on August 3, so that got me thinking about the cute couple’s future. Luckily the two actors behind Nick and Charlie, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, respectively, opened up about where their characters might be in 20 years, and it’s as wholesome as you probably hoped it would be.
After the two young stars of Heartstopper reflected on the impact their show has had, they were asked to look to the future. An NYT journalist asked both men where their characters would be in 20 years, and the actors’ answers didn’t disappoint, as Connor adorably said:
This then led to Locke reaffirming his co-star’s thought, as he said:
After reading the actors' cute back-and-forth about Nick and Charlie’s shared future, I’m convinced they’d stay together. Also, in Alice Oseman's graphic novels, the power couple’s journey is well documented, and fans absolutely love it. So, I think when it comes to the book-to-screen adaptation it’s logical to think the two teens are in it for the long haul. However, the actor’s continued conversation about the topic only reassured my feelings, as they said:
Kit Connor: They’re meant for each other.
Joe Locke: They’d have some children, a family.
Connor: Happy would be nice.
Locke: Yeah. Just happy.
Knowing that the two actors love Nick and Charlie, and are rooting for them just as much as many viewers are makes my little heart very happy. With Season 2 coming soon, the hype is real, especially after Heartstopper's trailer that had fans super excited. This season, we’re going to see the gang go on a trip to Paris, and based on the first look it appears Kit Connor’s character is working out how he wants to come out.
Much like last season, this installment of Heartstopper will be worth watching, and I’m sure it will also be just as wholesome, supportive and colorful as its first eight episodes. We also know Season 3 is on the way, so there’s a lot of story to look forward to. Also, it means we’ll get a bit closer to seeing if Nick and Charlie end up together 20 years from now.
While it’s fun to fantasize about the distant future, there’s a lot of exciting things coming from these actors sooner rather than later. Along with Heartstopper Season 2 having a prime place on the 2023 TV schedule, Locke will be making his MCU debut in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Connor is set to play a major role in One of Us, a horror thriller. So, after you stream their lovely LGBTQ+ rom-com with a Netflix subscription on August 3, you’ll have plenty of time to check out their other projects as we wait to see if Nick and Charlie are still together in 20 years.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
