As Netflix's Heartstopper Season 2 Approaches, Kit Connor And Joe Locke Weigh In On Whether Charlie And Nick Will Be Together In 20 Years

Season 2 of Heartstopper is quickly approaching, and soon, we’ll finally find out what lies ahead for one of our favorite LGBTQ+ YA couples , Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. However, there are still a few more days before the next installment of the Netflix hit drops on August 3, so that got me thinking about the cute couple’s future. Luckily the two actors behind Nick and Charlie, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, respectively, opened up about where their characters might be in 20 years, and it’s as wholesome as you probably hoped it would be.

After the two young stars of Heartstopper reflected on the impact their show has had, they were asked to look to the future. An NYT journalist asked both men where their characters would be in 20 years, and the actors’ answers didn’t disappoint, as Connor adorably said:

The hope would certainly be that they’re still together.

This then led to Locke reaffirming his co-star’s thought, as he said:

I think they would be.

After reading the actors' cute back-and-forth about Nick and Charlie’s shared future, I’m convinced they’d stay together. Also, in Alice Oseman's graphic novels, the power couple’s journey is well documented, and fans absolutely love it. So, I think when it comes to the book-to-screen adaptation it’s logical to think the two teens are in it for the long haul. However, the actor’s continued conversation about the topic only reassured my feelings, as they said:

Kit Connor: They’re meant for each other.

Joe Locke: They’d have some children, a family.

Connor: Happy would be nice.

Locke: Yeah. Just happy.

Knowing that the two actors love Nick and Charlie, and are rooting for them just as much as many viewers are makes my little heart very happy. With Season 2 coming soon, the hype is real, especially after Heartstopper's trailer that had fans super excited . This season, we’re going to see the gang go on a trip to Paris, and based on the first look it appears Kit Connor’s character is working out how he wants to come out.

Much like last season, this installment of Heartstopper will be worth watching , and I’m sure it will also be just as wholesome, supportive and colorful as its first eight episodes. We also know Season 3 is on the way, so there’s a lot of story to look forward to. Also, it means we’ll get a bit closer to seeing if Nick and Charlie end up together 20 years from now.