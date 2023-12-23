See Karen Gillan Go Christmas Shopping With Fellow Doctor Who Alum Alex Kingston In The Most Delightfully Chaotic Viral TikTok
This is as joyous and wild as an episode of Doctor Who.
It’s “mother-daughter bonding time” for the iconic Doctor Who duo, Amy Pond and River Song! The two actresses behind the legendary characters, Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston, recently went holiday shopping together, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star documented it for TikTok. However, like the majority of Gillan’s TikToks, this one is extra chaotic and absolutely delightful.
For those who don’t know, Karen Gillan has a history of making hysterical and chaotic TikToks. At first, she couldn’t get verified or her own handle, and after months of hilariously pleading the platform for them, her reaction was priceless. Since then, she’s delighted fans with fun videos, like her celebration of wrapping Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Stephen King adaptation and more. Now, she’s back on her social media A-game with a holiday shopping vlog, or an attempt at one, with her follow Doctor Who vet, Alex Kingston. Check it out:
@karengillan ♬ original sound - Karen Gillan
As you can see, the vlog didn’t exactly pan out. We saw a very excited announcement of the shopping trip, some festive b-roll of a tree, the two talking about the River Song actress buying a cookbook, and eventually Gillan giving an update from her bed, yawning and saying:
I think it’s the perfect ending. Clearly, the internet got a real kick out of this attempted shopping vlog too, because the TikTok currently has over 4 million views.
Even though the shopping vlog can easily be filed as a fail, seeing the two Doctor Who stars back together was all I needed. And honestly, the fact that we didn’t actually see any shopping made it so funny. I bet the actresses were catching up and having a ball off-camera, and simply knowing they’re still close brings me an immense amount of joy.
Both Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston were heavy hitters in the Doctor Who cast during Matt Smith’s tenure as the Eleventh Doctor. And eventually, it was revealed in the show that River was the daughter of Amy and Rory, because time works in wibbly-wobbly ways.
Along with the meaningful on-screen relationship, Gillan has said her time on the BBC hit was to credit for her success in blockbusters like Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy.
So, considering all of this, it’s so sweet to see the two co-stars who shared such a meaningful relationship on-screen together off-screen all these years later.
While Gillan and Kingston aren’t on Doctor Who anymore, you can still catch the sci-fi show in all its delightful chaos with a Max subscription, and you can stream its holiday special made for the 2023 TV schedule this Christmas with a Disney+ subscription. If you are looking to see Gillan get up to some more holiday hijinks as her other iconic character, Nebula, you can stream the Christmas staple, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley