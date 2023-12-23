See Karen Gillan Go Christmas Shopping With Fellow Doctor Who Alum Alex Kingston In The Most Delightfully Chaotic Viral TikTok

It’s “mother-daughter bonding time” for the iconic Doctor Who duo, Amy Pond and River Song! The two actresses behind the legendary characters, Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston, recently went holiday shopping together, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star documented it for TikTok. However, like the majority of Gillan’s TikToks, this one is extra chaotic and absolutely delightful.

For those who don’t know, Karen Gillan has a history of making hysterical and chaotic TikToks. At first, she couldn’t get verified or her own handle, and after months of hilariously pleading the platform for them, her reaction was priceless. Since then, she’s delighted fans with fun videos, like her celebration of wrapping Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Stephen King adaptation and more. Now, she’s back on her social media A-game with a holiday shopping vlog, or an attempt at one, with her follow Doctor Who vet, Alex Kingston. Check it out:

As you can see, the vlog didn’t exactly pan out. We saw a very excited announcement of the shopping trip, some festive b-roll of a tree, the two talking about the River Song actress buying a cookbook, and eventually Gillan giving an update from her bed, yawning and saying:

We forgot to shoot anything for that video, and it is a very different day, and I’m in bed now. So, this is the end. This is the end of the shopping video. I hope this is a good ending.

I think it’s the perfect ending. Clearly, the internet got a real kick out of this attempted shopping vlog too, because the TikTok currently has over 4 million views.

Even though the shopping vlog can easily be filed as a fail, seeing the two Doctor Who stars back together was all I needed. And honestly, the fact that we didn’t actually see any shopping made it so funny. I bet the actresses were catching up and having a ball off-camera, and simply knowing they’re still close brings me an immense amount of joy.

Both Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston were heavy hitters in the Doctor Who cast during Matt Smith’s tenure as the Eleventh Doctor. And eventually, it was revealed in the show that River was the daughter of Amy and Rory, because time works in wibbly-wobbly ways.

Along with the meaningful on-screen relationship, Gillan has said her time on the BBC hit was to credit for her success in blockbusters like Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy.

So, considering all of this, it’s so sweet to see the two co-stars who shared such a meaningful relationship on-screen together off-screen all these years later.