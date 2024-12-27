Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Made A Notable Holiday Season Style Change

Reese Witherspoon is known for showing off her holiday spirit. This year, she decorated (impeccably) for Christmas early with garlands and pine cones surrounding her wooden staircase. But Witherspoon’s house wasn’t the only change this holiday season. Her look-alike daughter, Ava, made a notable style change that I can’t take my eyes off.

Other than sharing the same face, Reese Witherspoon and Ava both like to make daring style choices, like when the Legally Blonde actress cut her hair into bangs last year. While Ava Phillippe has been known for her blonde locks like her mother, the Hello Sunshine founder’s Instagram post revealed the 25-year-old’s new hair and I’m loving it!:

Yes, Ava Phillippe is now a brunette! She looks so beautiful with her hair pulled back into a bun as she sits with her two brothers. The giant Christmas tree in the photo looks so luxurious, as well as the red flowers, table setting and the family’s dogs. But as Reese Witherspoon has been a “10” for decorating her home to blend in with the holidays, it’s not shocking she can create a winter wonderland at home.

Ava Phillippe may be standing out from her look-alike mother having darker hair, but there’s no denying she still resembles the Oscar winner’s appearance from the ‘90s. It shouldn’t be too surprising that the internet personality can pull off the brunette look. Reese Witherspoon has looked great with dark locks in her projects. For instance, the Pleasantville actress donned dark brown hair in one of the best music biopics , Walk the Line, and the drama film The Good Lie. Even if Witherspoon wore a brown wig in Season 1 of one of the best Apple TV+ shows , The Morning Show, she still looked great as she introduced her iconic character Bradley.

When Reese Witherspoon first posted a rare photo of Ava in 2020, it was hard to believe how similar the two looked! Like mother, like daughter, as the expression goes. But if you ask her father, Ryan Phillippe, he’ll argue she looks more like him . No matter who the internet believes Ava looks like, it’s clear she comes from two good-looking parents. If that dream becomes a reality of Phillippe possibly having a small role in Legally Blonde 3 , she’d make a perfect young Elle Woods for sure.

Ending 2024 with a new hair color change is a great way for Ava Phillippe to say goodbye to the old and welcome the new. She may have dark hair now, but I still say Phillippe is Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter. Before the end of the year is over, take a look at our 2024 movie releases so you don’t miss Witherspoon’s latest projects.