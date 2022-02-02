Seinfeld: What To Watch If You Like The Iconic Comedy

When you think of one of the best TV shows of all time, what are some of few that come to mind? For me, it’s always been Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Seinfeld, what I like to call the trifecta of television, the three pillars on which all other TV shows stand under. Today, we’re talking about the latter, Seinfeld, the definition of what a sitcom comedy should be like.

With a stellar cast, hilarious jokes, and regular comedy that’s really “about nothing,” Seinfeld is the perfect show to watch when you’re trying to wind down for the day and relax, and it's only gotten more popular over time. With its 2021 arrival on Netflix more and more people have gotten turned onto this fantastic show.

But, if you’re like me, you probably binged through that show quicker than you would have liked and are in need of something new to watch. Look no further, as these are some of the best shows you can watch right now that might remind you of Seinfeld.

(Image credit: FXX)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Hulu)

If you’re looking for a show that follows a similar sort of premise - but with more terrible people - than look no further than It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This long-lasting FX comedy follows a gang of friends - siblings Dee and Dennis, their “father,” Frank, and their buddies, Mac and Charlie - in their adventures in Philadelphia.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has broken records for being the longest running live-action sitcom ever, with fifteen seasons out and three more on the way in the future. If you want to talk about a loyal fanbase, look no further than this one, especially for fans of Seinfeld. This show is darkly funny, and continues to impress years after its 2005 premiere.

Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu.

(Image credit: FX)

The League (Hulu)

Looking at another FX comedy, did you ever think fantasy football, of all things, could be funny? That’s what The League is all about, following a group of friends who truly love the game, and while they do care for each other, they care about winning more.

I mean, you want to talk about a friend group that’s always trying to one up each other like Seinfeld, this is your go-to. The League is all about competition and trying to one-up the others to get ahead - even if the way you do it might not be the best way, but damn if it isn’t hilarious. What makes this show even more fun is that, if you’re a fan of football like I am, NFL players tended to pop up regularly in this show. I believe The League deserves a revival for how funny it was.

Stream The League on Hulu.

(Image credit: Fox/Netflix)

Arrested Development (Netflix)

This popular show follows the Bluth family, formally wealthy and affluent in society until their father ends up getting arrested for his accounting practices, leaving all their money to get frozen and for the family to wonder what to do. Now, all that’s left is Michael Bluth, and his urge to try and keep the family together - and stable.

What I think Arrested Development does well for Seinfeld fans is that it feels like that same familiar experience. While this show features an actual family rather than a close friend-group, everyone in this family is so dysfunctional and has their own issues that you’ll be reminded of the Seinfeld cast in no time. Something else I really love about this show are the inside jokes that only you and anyone else that watches the show will understand. It's so meticulously written, everything flows perfectly.

Stream Arrested Development on Netflix.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Workaholics (Paramount+)

You ever wanted a cruder version of The Office? Check out Workaholics. This popular Comedy Central show follows three young men who live together and work as telemarketers, following their regular antics and ridiculous moments.

For fans of the friendship between the main characters in Seinfeld, this show is perfect for you, as that’s what Workaholics is really all about - how having those friendships can change your life. However, the added fact that they all work together only makes it funnier. What makes this show even funnier is the fact that most of the time these guys are high - so you know it’s going to get crazy.

Stream Workaholics on Paramount+.

(Image credit: HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Max)

You just knew this would be on the list. Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Larry David, is a hilarious sitcom on HBO that revolves around a fictional version of Larry himself in his everyday life - only his version of the world is far different than everyone else’s version.

I mean, it’s hard to explain this show to anyone who hasn’t seen an episode. Larry David was the co-creator of Seinfeld, so you know that it’s going to be hilarious for fans of the former show. But, what makes this show even better than Seinfeld is that it’s on HBO, which means that Curb Your Enthusiasm can dive into topics that the other show never could have done before. Larry David’s character is just as selfish, self-destructive and unpredictable as any of the other characters on Seinfeld - which makes it perfect for you, and there’s so many amazing guest stars that it adds even more fun moments to enjoy.

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO Max.

(Image credit: FX)

You’re The Worst (Hulu)

Ready for another hilarious FX comedy? Check out You’re the Worst. This fun comedy follows a writer and a PR agent who are both disasters in their own right. So what’s the best way to deal with your problems? Get into a relationship with that other person - right?

This show is so funny from start to finish. I mean, if you thought some of the things the characters on Seinfeld would do could be uncaring or selfish or any of the above, you are not prepared for what the characters of You’re the Worst do. From start to finish, the relationship that leads this show is ridiculous in all the right ways and you’ll want to watch its destructive path all the way from the beginning.

Stream You’re the Worst on Hulu.

(Image credit: HBO)

Veep (HBO Max)

If you’re looking for something that one of the former cast members of Seinfeld did, check out Veep. This amazing HBO show follows a VP who has to fight a lot of battles, both personally and politically, trying to somehow keep the country in check as her chief executive continues to drive her insane.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a gem in this show. Truly, if you loved her in Seinfeld , you’ll adore her in Veep. Her acting is even better, and you can’t help but root for Selina Meyer, as she wants to become a legacy in the political world but often gets held up due to other issues going on - like her ridiculous chief executive. The Veep cast is astounding in all the right ways, but Dreyfus always takes the cake as the funniest.

Stream Veep on HBO Max.

(Image credit: CBS)

How I Met Your Mother (Hulu)

In this popular comedy, How I Met Your Mother is the longest story told ever, revealing how Ted Mosby met the mother of his children, following his life in New York City alongside his friends, and the relationships that followed.

While the humor in How I Met Your Mother is a bit different than Seinfeld, the jokes are still hilarious. But the one character that reminds me the most of Jerry in How I Met Your Mother is Barney Stinson. He is the most ridiculous, woman-loving and selfish man ever - but even he has this moments of sweetness, just like Jerry would have. The series also takes place in New York City , which is the same exact setting as Seinfeld.

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Master Of None (Netflix)

Moving onto a great Netflix original, Master of None, at least for the first two seasons, follows the life of an actor in New York City, struggling to find work and examines his daily life of trying to find love in the city while also trying to be successful. The third season follows a new couple, and their moments of love in their relationship.

For fans of the city setting in Seinfeld, I personally think that Master of None is the perfect show to watch. The humor is more subtle and there’s no laugh-track, but I think that’s what makes it so much better than some of the other options out there. Plus, the first two seasons are truly great. Aziz Ansari really shined in his starring role. I wasn’t the hugest fan of the third season ending, but it was still entertaining regardless.

Stream Master of None on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Last, but not least, we have Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This Netflix original, starring Jerry Seinfeld, follows the comedian as he goes to several different comedians' houses, drives them around in his cool car, and goes to get a coffee with them and have a nice conversation.

From the premise, it doesn’t sound like this show would be too interesting, but if you’re a fan of Jerry’s comedy style (as you should be from watching Seinfeld), you’ll love this show. Seinfeld just has a way with words and his conversations with other comedians are always entertaining and you really get to learn a lot about their personal lives. Plus, if you’re into cars, Jerry’s pure passion for cars is super cool to learn about, and him driving around these awesome vehicles while talking with world-famous comedians like Eddie Murphy, Larry David, and more is always fun.

Stream Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Even after nine seasons, Seinfeld still finds a way to drag me in every time to enjoy its hilarity, and even now, you have new shows to turn to once you finish binging the series again. No matter what you pick, it’ll be a fun time for sure.