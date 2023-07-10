Selena + Chef: 5 Reasons It's Become My Favorite Cooking Show

I love cooking.

I’d say that it started in 2020, with the pandemic, and then evolved into me being a girl with a passion for cooking, and of course, cooking shows.

From the best cooking shows to learn the basics to baking competitions to so many others, I will watch literally any content that surrounds food. I’m shocked I haven’t gained fifty pounds just by making everything that I have seen. But, you want to know what I seriously love more than anything? Selena + Chef, starring Selena Gomez, on Max (previously HBO Max).

Originally, when I heard this show was a thing, I was intrigued – I love Gomez, and I love cooking, so might as well give it a shot, right? But here we are, four seasons later, and it’s honestly become my favorite cooking show right now – and today, I’m going to talk about it for all to hear.

It’s All About Making Mistakes And Learning From Them

I think what really drew me into this show originally was that it didn’t feel like many other cooking shows I watched.

Most that I’ve seen in the past have so much going on that it’s hard to really feel at ease. They usually feature professionals, working in the background or showing just how much skill they have. Every little technical mistake is something that could drastically change their chances of winning or doing well in a promotion or whatever the case may be.

That’s certainly the case with many Gordon Ramsay shows and other cooking programs. But, with Selena + Chef, all of that takes a backseat, because it really is all about her trying to learn how to cook.

She’s encouraged to make mistakes because she genuinely wants to be better, and we see those mistakes. They aren’t edited out to make things flow better, or to show Gomez on top of her game the whole time – in fact, it’s the most honest, human show, because she willingly shows how much she messes up sometimes.

When the series originated, this was essential for me as a first-time cook. I was always so down on myself for making a mistake and would beat myself up for hours on end. When I watched Gomez cook, however, and saw her make some of the same mistakes, I wouldn’t feel so bad. If she ended up just moving past it with a smile on her face, so could I, you know?

Selena Gomez Has Such Positive Energy That She’s Enjoyable To Watch

I’m sure that the main reason most people end up watching this show is because of Gomez. And quite honestly, I was in that boat, too.

There are so many cooking shows that it’s hard for you to really latch onto something unless there’s a hook, whether it be a new concept like The Big Brunch or a certain name being attached. Gomez was the person associated with this and I loved her from many things before.

I would consider myself a part of the Gomez generation, if you will. I grew up watching her on both Barney & Friends and the hilarious Wizards of Waverly Place , and continued to support her through everything she did. Whether it was music, movies, or her latest TV series, Only Murders in the Building, a popular Hulu show , I was always there to cheer her on from afar. Even now I can’t wait until Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez brings that same charismatic energy to this show. She’s so positive about every little thing that she does that it makes you want to watch her and grow. Over the last four seasons, she has done some amazing things. It’s made even better by her personality, and how she always finds a way to laugh even during her mistakes.

The Guest Stars Are Really Amazing At What They Do

With a show called Selena + Chef, you can expect that there are going to be some awesome guest stars that pop up, and that is certainly the case for this series. At first, when this was filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, the guests were on a Zoom call with her, but they later ended up joining her in the kitchen.

These are major celebrity chefs I’m talking about. From Kristen Kish, who just recently had a new show premiere on National Geographic , to Jamie Oliver, to Rachael Ray, all the way up to one of the most popular chefs in the world, Gordon Ramsay. They are all incredible at what they do.

Let me say that watching them alongside Gomez, seeing how fantastic they are at cooking, while also keeping everything so low key, is the best feeling in the world. They are able to truly show the star what to do while also proving just how talented they are. I’m in awe.

It Really Does Teach People Techniques To Use At Home

While the basis of every cooking show is really to teach people how to cook, I feel like I’ve learned so many more things and techniques from this show than others for one specific reason – we get way more unique looks into cooking than usual.

Gomez is constantly surrounded by the best of the best, and all of them have different ways for making the perfect dish. I’ve seriously learned a lot in a short time just from seeing all of them cook and show off.

I wish I could write about all of them but I have a feeling I’d be here for hours, so for now, we’re going to leave that be.

It’s So Relaxing That It’s The Best Cooking Show To Wind Down With

The last reason that I really want to talk about – and something that makes me love the show the most – is that it’s just relaxing.

Don’t get me wrong, I do love cooking competition shows that feature crazy dramatic moments, from the intensity of Top Chef to the surprising moments in Hell’s Kitchen and so many others. But, there’s just something about Selena + Chef that makes it the perfect show to wind down with.

It’s almost like you’re with Gomez in the kitchen, helping her cook and learning alongside her. The show is the best way to end your day while having dinner and a glass of wine and letting all the stress out while you watch Gomez learn how to make a French omelette or pan-seared scallops or whatever.

Her sweet energy, mixed with the talented chefs, and a dash of informative cooking techniques, turns this show into a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn to cook.