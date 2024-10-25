Amid Viral Rumors About Martin Short And Meryl Streep Dating, Only Murders In The Building's Co-Creator Opened Up About Their Relationship

Of course, rumors about pairs like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet or even Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are expected to be constant. However, there’s been a surprising amount of chatter around the possibility that Martin Short and Meryl Streep could be dating. Now, as that viral discourse continues, Only Murders in the Building’s co-creator has opened up about the co-stars on and off-screen relationship.

In the midst of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 airing on the 2024 TV schedule , there have been rumors and speculation going around about the state of Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s personal relationship. With Streep returning to the OMITB cast for its fourth installment as Oliver’s love interest Loretta, their chemistry is ever present on screen, and when the two are spotted out and about in their time off, they’re adorable. So, during an interview with Decider , the show’s co-creator John Hoffman was asked about the actors’ relationship, and he said:

You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns but I remember thinking, like ‘God.' As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way.

For a bit of context, at the start of the year, the actors went to the Golden Globes together and they were holding hands, Vulture explained. Around the same time, Streep and Short went viral for photos at the AFI Awards that included the Devil Wears Prada star adorably shoving the Three Amigos actor away by putting her hand in his face.

What To Watch On Hulu After Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Ends (Image credit: Hulu) The Best Hulu Original TV Shows To Watch Right Now

Rumors continued as the two were spotted out and about together. While nothing has been confirmed it’s clear they’re close, and therefore, the internet thinks they might be dating. Then, on October 18, Steve Martin posted a photo on Instagram of him with Streep and Short, however, he notably (and hilariously) put a big red cancel sign through his own face. That caused a flurry online as some thought the Charles actor launched his co-stars' relationship. But again, nothing is confirmed.

However, Hoffman’s recent comments do confirm that Martin Short and Meryl Streep love each other dearly (whether that’s platonically, professionally, romantically or all of the above, we don’t know), and that’s so sweet to hear.

In Season 4 of Only Murders, we get to see the two’s chemistry on display here and there as Oliver and Loretta navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Now, going into the finale, we might get to see the wedding they’ve been planning!

So, while Streep and Short’s real-life relationship status is unknown and adorable, we do know their characters are very much in love on-screen. It’s lovely to see too, because the actors have such delightful chemistry.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors