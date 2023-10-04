Selena Gomez Explains Why She Left Social Media For A Time After Her Infamous Split From Justin Bieber

In the aftermath of Selena Gomez ’s break up with former boyfriend Justin Bieber , the Only Murders in the Building star took a break from social media. While she eventually returned with a vengeance, Gomez’s digital hiatus came for some very important and personal reasons that were connected to that bout of heartbreak. And in a recent interview promoting her beauty brand Rare Beauty, Selena delved deeper into her decision to take some time off of her social platforms.

While speaking with Fast Company , Selena Gomez revealed more details pertaining to why she left her online footprint for a spell. Making the decision to hand over her phone and passwords to her assistant to seal the deal, here’s the crux of why the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took some time away from the screens:

I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.’

2023 seems to be the year that Selena Gomez has been setting the record straight on her temporary social media departure. Previously Gomez open up about Instagram and how it would overload her with information about her split with Justin Bieber, as well as the feedback from the public at large. Fresh off of the breakup with the “Sorry” singer, it was exactly the wrong time for her to be flooded with random commentary-- both positive and negative.

However, as she has since returned on Instagram, Selena has shown off highlights from her self imposed blackout . Taking a breather to spend time with family and reconnect with life, Selena Gomez appears to have made the most of her time out of the social spotlight. Of course, that hasn’t stopped her from using her platform to discuss how she feels about some of the drama that’s unintentionally followed her.

Namely, Ms. Gomez seemed to have used her voice to address matters surrounding the potential overlap between Justin Bieber’s time with her and the beginning of his relationship with now wife Hailey. Though that’s the assumption fans have made after Selena’s recent interview where she said “words matter,” the presumed response to a viral interview that Ms. Bieber gave speaking on that very subject.

With all of the fun developing in Gomez's career, there are a lot of positives to be discussed in her renewed online footprint. As her beauty brand continues to spread good feelings, and her entertainment career delivers the hits to her fans, now seems like the best time for Selena to be sharing her story with the world. And it only seems to be getting better in the near future.