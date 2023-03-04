How Selena Gomez Appears To Be Spending Her Downtime Amid Social Media Break And Hailey Bieber Drama

Internet drama around Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has been swirling for years. However this week it all finally came to a head as shady comments on TikTok were exchanged, and Gomez decided to take a break from the app all together. Now, the actress is back on social media, sharing what she’s been doing as the rumored drama continues to fester online. The answer could not be more wholesome.

It turns out Gomez returned to her Texan roots, and spent some time visiting family this week. According to photos shared by the Only Murders in the Building star on her Instagram, the restful vacation seemed to be filled with fishing and family memories to last a lifetime. She wore casual, comfy clothes while on the trip, and looked right at home with the people she loves the most. You can check out the sweet photos below.

It’s so sweet that the Emmy nominee has a place to go to when the Hollywood hullabaloo gets a little too much. She is clearly taking a step back and enjoying time with the people that mean the most to her instead of paying attention to online chatter. Texas is Gomez's home state, so it must’ve been nice to get back in touch with some of her family that still resides there.

Gomez announced that she was taking a social media shortly after becoming the most followed woman on Instagram. Not long before that, Hailey Bieber posted videos that some fans believe were targeted at Gomez, and some assumed the supermodel and Kylie Jenner were making fun of her makeup tutorial videos. Another video resurfaced where Bieber was lowkey shading Taylor Swift, who is a known bestie of Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star defended Swift before leaving the video-sharing app.

For context, rumors of a feud between these two have been circulating for a while now. Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber for years before ending things for good back in 2018. Not long after the breakup, the pop singer became engaged to Hailey Baldwin, who changed her last name to Bieber after they wed. The model squashed rumors of an alleged rivalry between the two on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and the girls posted a photo together on Instagram. However, the narrative seems to have changed over the last few weeks. This is a lot of drama, and clearly, the trip to Texas gave the actress some well-needed rest and relaxation.

We will continue to keep you updated on these two, but in the meantime, you can catch Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building with a Hulu subscription. In addition, those with an Apple TV+ subscription can stream Gomez's documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, where she catalogs her mental health journey.