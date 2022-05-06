Selling Sunset Reunion: Chrishell Stause Flaunts New Romance As Ex Jason Oppenheim Tears Up Over Her, And Awkward Much?
After five seasons of coworker drama and show-stopping L.A. real estate, Netflix finally went ahead with a Selling Sunset cast reunion special. Host Tan France, of Queer Eye fame, pulled out an official confirmation that longtime villain Christine Quinn was indeed no longer part of the Oppenheim Group, following a bribery allegation in Season 5. But it got even juicier (and slightly more awkward) on set because Chrishell Stause flaunted a new romance to France not long after her ex Jason Oppenheim had teared up over her.
To the surprise of viewers and some of her castmates, the former Days of Our Lives star-turned-real estate agent was candid at the Selling Sunset reunion that she was no longer single. Her new partner is G Flip, a non-binary musician from Australia who identifies as they/them. She shared that they’ve been “spending a lot of time” together and that the 27-year-old is “very important” to her. Chrishell Stause even showed off a clip of the artist’s "Get Me Outta Here” music video that she was featured in, where the two were locking lips quite a few times. She gushed pretty hard about the relationship that, apparently, also made her rethink her future family plans, saying,
The revelation was slightly awkward, if only because the cast had just finished breaking down the reason behind Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship downfall. The two had been considering having kids together on the show, but Oppenheim called things off after realizing he wasn’t ready. He was frank ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere that he wasn’t happy about having to relive everything. And at the reunion, the typically composed boss at the agency was seen shedding actual tears over the circumstances, which in turn made Stause start crying as well. He said at the time,
To make matters even more complicated, Tan France had questioned whether Chrishell Stause would take Jason Oppenheim back if he changed his mind on kids. Surprisingly, the Selling Sunset alum said she didn’t know the answer and would have to think about it. But if she’s already willing to change up her pregnancy strategy for G Flip, it sounds like that ship may have sailed for Oppenheim – right? Or is G Flip the one who needs to be wary?
One would think that the speculation about a recoupling might’ve gotten Jason Oppenheim’s hopes up, if he was really considering such a change in his future lifestyle. However, in actuality, after learning about his ex’s new romantic interest, he remarked that G Flip seems like a “badass.” He continued that Chrishell Stause’s constant grinning about the relationship made him “very happy” to see.
So, all in all, maybe the dynamic between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim is not really so awkward as it felt as a viewer to watch play out on-screen. Their co-star Maya Vander did point out one caveat that would make this whole situation awkward for the other party involved, though. Vander casually wondered if G Flip likewise hopes to have kids just as much as Stause. They are much younger and supposedly on the rise in the Australian indie pop scene, after all.
Chrishell Stause didn’t reveal the answer, but here’s hoping they do want kids soon. Fans can check out the fifth season and full reunion special for Selling Sunset now with a Netflix subscription, as well as the rest of what’s to come on our 2022 Netflix TV schedule!
